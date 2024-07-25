Accepting Nominations for Hero of the Game

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps (Minor League Baseball's High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres), along with Omni and Steel Dynamics, are saluting local heroes throughout the season.

The team is accepting nominations for military (active duty and veterans), first responders, healthcare workers, and educators to be honored as a "Hero of the Game" at Parkview Field.

Selected nominees will receive VIP treatment. This includes tickets to the game for them and their family, plus in-game recognition.

Omni and Steel Dynamics, along with the Padres, are also providing complimentary tickets for Military Appreciation Day on Sunday, August 4, when the TinCaps host the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate) at 1:05pm.

"Not only do we admire our local everyday heroes," said David Lorenz, TinCaps Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. "We're also grateful for how our friends at Omni and Steel Dynamics give back to our community."

