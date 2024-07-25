Rattlers Take Down Sky Carp in Extra Innings

BELOIT, WI - Luis Lara drove in two runs with a double in the top of the tenth inning to give the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers a 3-1 lead against the Beloit Sky Carp on Thursday night at ABC Supply Stadium. That hit, Lara's third of the game, was enough to push Wisconsin to a 3-2 victory over the Sky Carp.

Beloit (44-46 overall, 14-13 second half) took the lead with a run in the bottom of the second inning. Jake DeLeo singled and stole second with one out. Cam Barstad followed with an RBI single to put the Sky Carp in front.

Wisconsin (60-32, 18-8) tied the game in the fourth inning. Jadher Areinamo reached on a fielder's choice with one out and stole second. Luke Adams smacked a single up the middle for an RBI single to even the score.

Both starting pitchers - Thomas White for Beloit and K.C. Hunt - allowed one run over five innings. Hunt scattered six hits and struck out three. White struck out four and walked one. Neither starter was involved in the decision.

The Timber Rattlers had good opportunities to take the lead as they had runners at first and second with one out in the fifth and sixth innings and runners at the corners with one out in the eighth. However, the Rattlers could not push across the go-ahead run in regulation.

The Sky Carp struggled to get anything going after they had two singles with one out against Hunt in the fourth inning. Hunt retired the final five batters he faced. Reliever Stiven Cruz allowed one hit but faced the minimum over his three scoreless innings thanks to a double play. Then, Bayden Root tossed a perfect ninth to send the game to extra innings.

In the top of the tenth, Jes ú s Chirinos started the inning at second as the placed runner and Jheremy Vargas drew a walk with one out. Lara worked the count to 3-2 against Evan Taylor before lacing the payoff pitch to the gap in right-center to score both runners for a 3-1 lead.

In the bottom of the tenth, Root allowed the placed runner to score on a single Barstad on the second pitch of the inning. Jorge Caballero singled off Root's leg with one out in the tenth to put the tying and winning runs on base for the Sky Carp. Root shut down the storybook finish with a strikeout and a weak liner to Eduardo Garcia at short to close out the game.

Wisconsin is 13-4 in seventeen games in July. The pitchers allowed one earned run over ten innings on Thursday night to lower their ERA for the month to 2.09. Wisconsin has also reached 28 games over .500 for the first time since they were 77-49 on August 24, 2001.

Game Four of the series is Friday night. Patricio Aquino (3-3, 3.82) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Jacob Miller (5-4, 4.04) is set to go for the Sky Carp. Game time is 6:35pm at ABC Supply Stadium. The radio broadcast is on AM1280, WNAM starting with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show at 6:15pm. The game is also available on the internet and the Bally Live App.

R H E

WIS 000 100 000 2 - 3 8 0

BEL 010 000 000 1 - 2 9 0

FINAL - 10 INNINGS

WP: Bayden Root (2-1)

LP: Evan Taylor (3-4)

TIME: 2:39

ATTN: 1,227

