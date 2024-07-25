Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:05 PM vs. Fort Wayne)

Thursday, July 25, 2024 l Game # 27 (93)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Fort Wayne TinCaps (9-17, 37-55) at Dayton Dragons (16-10, 50-42)

LH Jagger Haynes (2-5, 4.30) vs. RH Brian Edgington (1-0, 7.20)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the third game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Streaks : The Dragons are 16-7 over their last 23 games. They are 37-23 (.617) over their last 60 (since May 12).

In the Standings : The Dragons are in first place in the East Division of the Midwest League (Second Half). They hold a three-game lead over Lansing for the available playoff spot.

Last Game: Wednesday : Dayton 5, Fort Wayne 4. Ethan O'Donnell hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning to give the Dragons a 4-3 lead after they had trailed 3-0 before the first out of the game was recorded. Reliever Simon Miller tossed two scoreless innings to close out the win, protecting a one-run lead, for his second save. Carlos Jorge had a solo home run for Dayton.

Current Series (July 23-28 vs. Fort Wayne) : Dayton is 2-0 in the series.

Dayton team stats in series : .277 batting average (18 for 65); 8.5 runs/game (17 R, 2 G); 6 home runs; 3 stolen bases; 5.50 ERA (18 IP, 11 ER); 0 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons have scored 17 runs in the first two games of the series with Fort Wayne after scoring a total of four runs in their previous four games combined. They have hit six home runs in those two games after hitting four in their previous 17 games combined.

The Dragons are 11-2 when their starting pitcher goes 6+ innings; 31-8 when the starter goes 5+.

The Dragons rank second in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,027), trailing #1 Indianapolis (8,211).

Player Notes

Carlos Jorge over his last 11 games is batting .351 (13 for 37) with three home runs, three doubles, eight walks, six stolen bases, and an OPS of 1.143.

Hector Rodriguez over his last 3 games is 6 for 13 with 2 home runs and 9 RBI.

Reliever Simon Miller over his first seven outings since being called up from Daytona: 13.1 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 14 SO, 0.00 ERA, 2 Sv. Miller did not allow a run in his last six outings at Daytona covering 8 IP, giving him a streak of 21.1 IP without allowing an earned run.

Starter Jose Franco over his last three starts: 10 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 8 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Friday, July 26 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne RH Braden Nett (0-1, 8.71) at Dayton RH Jose Franco (0-1, 2.88)

Saturday, July 27 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne RH Sam Whiting (0-1, 2.14) at Dayton RH Mason Pelio (0-2, 6.75) TV : Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, July 28 (1:05 pm): Fort Wayne RH Dylan Lesko (1-9, 6.46) at Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (1-3, 5.79)

Dragons "On the Air": Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at daytondragons.com and wone.com; and on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

Dragons Ticket Information : daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2024 Schedule : milb.com/dayton/schedule

