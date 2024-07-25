South Bend Falls 5-3 in Back-And-Forth Classic

July 25, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







South Bend, IN - The South Bend Cubs have set a new single game attendance record at Four Winds Field. July 25 will always be remembered as the day 8,169 fans packed the ballpark, leaving a lasting impression before the stadium renovation set to take place after the season. In a neck-and-neck battle, the Peoria Chiefs rallied late and defeated the South Bend Cubs by a final of 5-3.

Will Sanders got the start for South Bend, and was opposed by lefty Brycen Mautz. Both starters worked shutout first innings, but the Cubs swiped the lead to begin the game for the first time this series. Brian Kalmer launched his eighth home run of the season over the right-center field wall to put the Cubs in front.

Peoria quickly answered back, although Sanders worked three total scoreless innings to begin the night. He struck out four batters in his first two innings, but the Chiefs plated three runs in the 4th, all on one swing. A three-run homer by Joshua Baez propelled Peoria to a 3-1 advantage, but South Bend had comeback on their mind.

Mautz was sharp towards the back end of his start, striking out the side in the 4th, and also worked into the 6th inning. He would leave after 5.2 innings, and Tanner Jacobson recorded the final out of the 6th.

It was the 7th where South Bend got back in the game. Jefferson Rojas singled to start the inning, Kalmer and Jordan Nwogu walked, and with the bases loaded, Reivaj Garcia roped a two-run single, tying the game 3-3.

Luis Devers made his return to South Bend, working a shutout eighth inning, and getting out of a jam with the help of Nwogu, who threw out Leonardo Bernal trying to score the go-ahead run. Catcher Wally Soto also had a good night behind the plate, catching two runners stealing.

In the end, the team that has scored first every day this week, has gone on to lose the game. In the 9th, Peoria plated two runs, taking a 5-3 lead. Closer Osvaldo Berrios recorded the final three outs to finish things off, and the Chiefs are officially in the win department this week.

South Bend still leads the series 2-1, and the two clubs will get together again on Friday night at 7:05 PM. Right-hander Ty Johnson is the expected starter for the Cubs to start the final weekend of July at home.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.