Timber Rattlers Take Down Carp in 10

July 25, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT -The Timber Rattlers plated a pair of runs in the top of the 10th inning to down the Sky Carp 3-2 Thursday evening at ABC Supply Stadium.

Luis Lara had the game's biggest hit, a two-run double in the 10th inning against Sky Carp reliever Evan Taylor, who dropped to 3-4 with the loss.

The Sky Carp opened the scoring in the second inning when Cam Barstad drove Jake DeLeo home with a single.

The Timber Rattlers tied the game in the fourth inning, and that's the way the game would stay until the 10th.

After the Rattlers scored the two runs in the top of the inning, Barstad struck again, this time with a single to lead off the 10th which again plated DeLeo to cut the lead to 3-2.

Thomas White got the start for the Sky Carp and threw five innings, allowing just four hits and one run while striking out four.

Nigel Belgrave and Josh White each threw two innings of scoreless relief before Taylor entered the game.

GAME NOTABLES:

It was Nothing Night at ABC Supply Stadium, which paired nicely with our Thirsty Thursday promotion.

The crowd featured several large groups, including those from Turke & Steil, Rock Road Companies and Rock & Dane County Fence.

The Sky Carp will face the Timber Rattlers on Friday at 6:35 p.m. It will be Harry Potter Night, with a t-shirt giveaway and several Harry-related themed games throughout the evening!

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.