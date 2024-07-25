Home Run Derby X: MLB All-Star Carlos Gómez Added

July 25, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - With Major League Baseball's Home Run Derby X coming to Parkview Field in less than three weeks on Saturday, August 10 (7pm), the Fort Wayne TinCaps are excited to announce that former big league All-Star Carlos Gómez has been added to the event's roster.

Gomez joins MLB legends Dexter Fowler, Jake Arrieta, and Nick Swisher. Softball / women's baseball stars Jocelyn Alo, Alex Hugo, Ashton Lansdell and Paige Halstead are also headlining this exciting new baseball format built around power hitting and defensive hustle.

Tickets for MLB's Home Run Derby X at Parkview Field start at just $12. The event is expected to sell out, as tickets are going quickly. Click here to officially purchase seats through the TinCaps and Major League Baseball.

"It's pretty incredible to think we'll have four MLB All-Stars together at Parkview Field putting on a show," said Mike Nutter, President of the TinCaps, Minor League Baseball's High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres. "Not to mention, some all-time great softball / women's baseball players as well. Home Run Derby X in Fort Wayne is going to be epic."

Gómez was a National League All-Star in 2013 and '14 as the center fielder for the Milwaukee Brewers. From his MLB debut with the New York Mets in 2007, to his retirement in 2019, Gómez hit the eighth most home runs (145) of any center fielder in the bigs. His career also included time with the Minnesota Twins, Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, and Tampa Bay Rays. Along with his home run-hitting pop, Gómez also excelled in the field, winning a National League Gold Glove award in 2013.

In addition to the former major leaguers participating, 13-year veteran and 2013 World Series champion Jonny Gomes will attend Home Run Derby X as an ambassador. Besides winning a ring with the Boston Red Sox, Gomes (pronounced: GOHMZ, rhyming with "homes") also played for the Tampa Bay Rays, Cincinnati Reds, Washington Nationals, Oakland A's, Atlanta Braves, and the Kansas City Royals. He recently appeared with the Savannah Bananas, too.

More details and exciting announcements are still to come, including which local college baseball standouts are set to compete. MLB's Home Run Derby X is a 3-on-3 co-ed competition, featuring four teams. With non-stop action, there will be two semi-finals and one final. Click here to see video highlights and learn more about the rules.

Fort Wayne is the first stop on this year's national Home Run Derby X schedule before visits to Triple-A markets in Albuquerque, Nashville, and Durham.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.