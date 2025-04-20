TinCaps Split Series with Lake County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps fell in their series finale at Parkview Field, losing 4-1, to the Lake County Captains (Guardians affiliate).

For a second straight game, Lake County (9-6) struck in the top of the first inning. With two on and two out, Jacob Cozart (No. 16 Guardians prospect) smacked an RBI infield single to put the Captains on the board.

Lake County added a pair in the fifth behind a two-run home run by Jose Devers, his Midwest League-leading fifth of the season.

Fort Wayne (8-7) starter Eric Yost combined to strike out four batters across his five innings, ending with the loss.

Garrett Hawkins struck out two, giving up just one hit across two innings of relief.

Fort Wayne got on the board in the eighth. Following a single and a walk, Brendan Durfee scored on a wild pitch. Leo De Vries (Padres No. 1 prospect) impressed again, going 2-for-3 with a single, a double, and a walk.

Lake County added its fourth and final run on an RBI single by Alfonsin Rosario (Guardians No. 25 prospect) in the ninth inning.

Next Game: Tuesday, April 22 @ Lansing (6:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Pitcher: RHP Ian Koenig

- Lugnuts Probable Pitcher: RHP Jake Garland

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com

