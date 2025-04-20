Chiefs-Kernels Banged on Sunday, Make-Up to be Determined

April 20, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - Sunday's series finale against the Cedar Rapids Kernels was postponed due to rain.

Sunday's game will be made up in Cedar Rapids, as the Kernels do not return to Peoria in the first half of the season. The rescheduled date is to be determined. Tickets for Sunday's game can be exchanged for any remaining 2025 home contest.

Peoria is back in action on Tuesday night at Quad Cities, opening a six-game series against the River Bandits. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.