Chiefs-Kernels Banged on Sunday, Make-Up to be Determined

April 20, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Peoria Chiefs News Release


PEORIA, IL - Sunday's series finale against the Cedar Rapids Kernels was postponed due to rain.

Sunday's game will be made up in Cedar Rapids, as the Kernels do not return to Peoria in the first half of the season. The rescheduled date is to be determined. Tickets for Sunday's game can be exchanged for any remaining 2025 home contest.

Peoria is back in action on Tuesday night at Quad Cities, opening a six-game series against the River Bandits. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

