Cubs Come up Short in Sunday Battle Versus Whitecaps 5-3

April 20, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







Comstock Park, MI - In their six game series against the West Michigan Whitecaps this week, the South Bend Cubs held leads in each game, however, in a sweep, West Michigan defeated the Cubs in all six, finishing the series with a 5-3 final on Easter Sunday afternoon.

Different from the previous five, West Michigan was on the board first on Sunday. A solo home run by Seth Stephenson started the offensive numbers, and Josue Briceńo singled. Later in the inning Johnny Peck brought in Briceño via an RBI-single.

With West Michigan up 2-0, Cubs right-hander Kenten Egbert settled in from that point and gave the Cubs some wiggle room. Egbert struck out the side in the 2nd, and then hung another zero in the 3rd, forcing the Whitecaps to leave the bases loaded.

Still down a pair, South Bend picked up a lead-off single from Jefferson Rojas to open the top of the 4th. Rojas is now on a four-game hit streak in his first week back with the team. Ivan Brethowr walked, his second of four times on base Sunday. And then Andy Garriola clubbed his fourth home run of the week, deep over the left field wall for a 3-2 lead.

With their first advantage of the day, it ended up being a short-lived lead. The Whitecaps stormed right back with a lead-off single from Peyton Graham in the bottom of the 4th, followed by a Bennett Lee double. Consecutive RBI base-hits from Max Clark and Stephenson put the 'Caps in front 4-3.

South Bend's bullpen received a solid performance from right-hander Connor Schultz, who worked two no-hit, shutout frames with a strikeout to keep the Cubs in it.

The Cubs had chances down the stretch, leaving the bases loaded in the 5th, and two more on in the 6th. And West Michigan picked up an all-important insurance run with an RBI-single from Brett Callahan in the bottom of the 7th. Callahan had a big series, hitting three home runs, and driving in 10 RBI in the six-game stretch.

Of note, Brethowr extended his on-base streak to 12 games, and his hitting streak to four straight. Carter Trice also moved his on-base streak to 10 straight, and hitting streak to six in a row.

With the loss, the Cubs have dropped their eighth straight game, and will look to get back on track after Monday's off-day when the Beloit Sky Carp come to town on Tuesday night. It will be the first of six games on Tuesday, beginning at 7:05 PM at Four Winds Field.

