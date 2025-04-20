Loons Enjoy 2 Big Innings, Top Dragons 8-4 on Easter Sunday

April 20, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Midland, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons produced two big innings on the way to an 8-4 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Sunday afternoon in the finale of a six-game series. The Loons won four of the six games in the set.

Game Summary:

Great Lakes scored three runs in the first inning and held a 3-0 lead until the Dragons tied the game in the fourth. Anthony Stephan opened the Dayton fourth with a double to right field and left the game for a pinch runner due to an apparent hamstring injury. With one out, Johnny Ascanio lined a double to right to drive in a run, and Trey Faltine singled to right to drive in Ascanio. After Carlos Jorge walked, Leo Balcazar doubled to left to bring in Faltine and tie the game, 3-3.

The first two batters in the Great Lakes half of the fifth were retired as Dayton starting pitcher Gabriel Aguilera extended his string to 13 consecutive batters retired, but the next five all reached as the Loons scored four in the inning to take a 7-3 lead.

The Dragons added a run in the top of the eighth on Faltine's two-out run-scoring double to make it 7-4, but they could not score again. Great Lakes added an unearned run in the bottom of the eighth to close out the scoring.

The Dragons collected eight hits. Faltine was 2 for 4 including a double with two runs batted in and a stolen base. John Michael Faile was on base four times with two hits including a double and two walks, extending his hitting streak to six straight games (team high for 2025). Balcazar had two hits including a double with an RBI.

The loss was charged to Aguilera (0-2), who surrendered seven runs (six earned) over four and two-thirds innings, allowing five hits with two walks and six strikeouts.

Up Next: The Dragons (5-10) do not play on Monday. They return home to open a six-game series against the West Michigan Whitecaps on Tuesday, April 22 at 7:05 pm at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Nestor Lorant (0-0, 2.35) will start for the Dragons. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

