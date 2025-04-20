Dayton Dragons GameDay, Game Notes, Stats, and Roster for Sunday (1:05 PM at Great Lakes)

April 20, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Sunday, April 20, 2025 l Game #14

Dow Diamond l Midland, Mich. l 1:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (5-9) at Great Lakes Loons (7-7)

RH Gabriel Aguilera (0-1, 6.43) vs. RH Christian Romero (0-0, 5.63)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) in the last game of a six-game series. The Dragons need a win today to split the series.

Last Game. Saturday: Great Lakes 5, Dayton 4. The Dragons got solo home runs from Yerlin Confidan and Johnny Ascanio and rallied from three runs down in the top of the ninth inning to push the potential tying run to third base with two outs, but they came up just short in their comeback efforts. Confidan had two hits and two RBI to lead a six-hit Dayton attack. John Michael Faile had a ninth inning double to extend his hitting streak to five straight games.

Dragons starting pitchers have combined to post an ERA of 1.84 (58.2 innings, allowing 14 runs, 12 earned) in 14 games. The Dayton starters' ERA ranks second in Minor League Baseball-120 teams, 11 leagues). Dayton starters have allowed an opponent's batting average of .178 (tied for fifth in the minors).

Anthony Stephan ranks 11th in the Midwest League in OPS (.934). Stephan in his last eight games is 9 for 26 (.346) with a home run, two doubles, triple, and seven RBI. For the year, Stephan has more walks (9) than strikeouts (8).

John Michael Faile has hit safely in five straight games, going 8 for 23 (.348) with a home run, two doubles, and four RBI.

Peyton Stovall (2024 4th round pick, Arkansas) has reached base safely 10 times in his first four games with Dayton with four hits and six walks.

Leo Balcazar hit home runs in the first two games of the current series at Great Lakes, both to the opposite field.

A Look at 2025 for the Dragons: Manager Vince Harrison Jr. returns for his second season with the Dragons. The Dragons roster is headlined by starting pitcher Chase Burns, the second overall selection in the 2024 draft, and the Reds #1 prospect based on MLB Pipeline's rankings. Burns is #2 on the Reds list in the Baseball America rankings, behind former Dragon Rhett Lowder. Also ranked among the Reds top prospects based on the MLB Pipeline and Baseball America rankings are third baseman Ricardo Cabrera (#10 on both lists), starting pitcher Adam Serwinowski (#12 on MLB; #18 on BA); shortstop Leo Balcazar (#25 on MLB; #23 on BA); center fielder Carlos Jorge (#21 on MLB; #30 on BA); catcher Connor Burns (#24 on BA); second baseman Peyton Stovall (#27 on MLB; #35 on BA), starting pitcher Luke Hayden (#30 on MLB; #37 on BA), and outfielder Yerlin Confidan (#32 on BA). The Dayton roster includes 17 players who spent all or part of the 2024 season with the Dragons, including several key members of last season's playoff team.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Tuesday, April 22 (7:05 pm): West Michigan LH Joe Miller (0-0, 3.09) at Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-0, 2.35)

Wednesday, April 23 (7:05 pm): West Michigan RH Kenny Serwa (1-0, 0.00) at Dayton RH Jose Montero (1-0, 0.00)

Thursday, April 24 (7:05 pm): West Michigan LH Andrew Sears (0-0, 7.56) at Dayton RH Luke Hayden (1-0, 0.96)

Friday, April 25 (7:05 pm): West Michigan RH Carlos Marcano (0-1, 6.35) at Dayton RH Chase Burns (0-2, 3.09)

Saturday, April 26 (1:05 pm): West Michigan RH Rayner Castillo at Dayton LH Adam Serwinowski (0-1, 1.50)

Sunday, April 27 (1:05 pm): West Michigan LH Joe Miller at Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

