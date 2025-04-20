'Caps Get First Six-Game Sweep Since '21

April 20, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps pulled off their second six-game series sweep in franchise history as the pen propelled them to the 5-3 win over the South Bend Cubs Sunday afternoon at LMCU Ballpark.

The Whitecaps finished their first sweep since the opening series of the 2021 season over Lake County, and the bullpen was a huge reason why, as relievers Colin Fields and CJ Weins combined for five scoreless frames with three strikeouts in the victory.

West Michigan took the lead in the first inning as outfielder Seth Stephenson launched his first home run of the season with a solo shot before third baseman John Peck followed with an RBI single - putting the 'Caps in front 2-0. South Bend responded in the fourth on outfielder Andy Garriola's fourth home run of the series - a three-run shot - inching the Cubs in front 3-2. The lead was short-lived, as the 'Caps retook the lead in the bottom half as Max Clark plated Peyton Graham on an RBI single before Stephenson added a go-ahead RBI single, 4-3. Meanwhile, Fields worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth by inducing a double-play before capping the sixth inning with a strikeout - stranding five baserunners in those two frames. West Michigan added a critical insurance run in the seventh as Callahan plated Stephenson on an RBI single - expanding their advantage to 5-3. 'Caps closer CJ Weins faced the minimum in the last two frames as he registered back-to-back strikeouts to put the finishing touches on the 5-3 win.

The Whitecaps improve to 11-4 while the Cubs fall 4-11. Fields (2-0) gets his second win of the year while Weins becomes the first 'Caps reliever to register a save - going 2.1 scoreless frames with two strikeouts. Meanwhile, Cubs starter Kenten Egbert (0-2) suffers his second loss, allowing four runs through four innings pitched. The 'Caps have won nine straight games at home - the most in franchise history. Meanwhile, the Whitecaps bullpen finishes the six-game stretch with a 1.02 ERA - only allowing four runs through 35.1 innings pitched. Callahan finished the series going 8-for-21 (.381) with three homers and 10 RBI in six games against the Cubs.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps hit the road for a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark against the Dayton Dragons at 7:05 pm. Lefty Joe Miller takes the mound for West Michigan against Dayton's Nestor Lorant. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:50 pm on MiLB TV, 106.1 FM 'The Ticket' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids to catch all the action, or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.