Loons Win Series; Hope, Myers and Wagner Each Drive in Two

April 20, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (8-7) produced eight runs on eight hits, taking their third straight game over the Dayton Dragons (5-10), an 8-4 win on a 49-degree sunny Easter Sunday afternoon at Dow Diamond.

- The Loons continued their first-inning dominance this year, with a three-run frame. Kendall George led off with a single, followed by a Josue De Paula walk. Zyhir Hope doubled up the left field line for his fifth RBI of the season. An error at first base plated the next two.

- Great Lakes plated four in the fifth, with another surge from the top of the card. George singled and De Paula walked again, Hope rocked a single up the middle to grab a 4-3 lead. Logan Wagner, next up, went first pitch swinging and doubled to the right field, scoring two. Kole Myers then mashed one up the right-field line to score Wagner.

- Dayton scored three runs in the fourth, at the time, tying the game. They scored three runs off four hits, after Christian Romero stranded four through the first three innings, he was one out shy of finishing four.

- For Great Lakes, Nicolas Cruz made his season debut and tossed 2.1 innings, ending two innings with a strikeout.

- Reynaldo Yean, Jesus Luna, and Livan Reinoso each completed an inning of work.

- The Dragons fourth run and the Loons final run were each RBI hits from the eighth spot in the order. Wilman Diaz drove in his fourth run in the last two games.

Rounding Things Out

Kendall George stole two bases and has seven on the season, the leader in the clubhouse.

Up Next

After an off day, the Loons head to Eastlake, Ohio to begin a six-game series against the Cleveland Guardians affiliated Lake County Captains. The first pitch on Tuesday, April 22nd is at 6:35 pm.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.