Sky Carp, River Bandits Suspended in 4th

BELOIT, Wis. - Sunday's game between the Sky Carp and the River Bandits was suspended with the River Bandits leading 3-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning.

The game will be picked up from the point it left off on Tuesday, May 20 at 6:05 p.m. The game will be finished as a nine-inning game, then be followed by a seven-inning contest 30 minutes after the first game's conclusion.

The River Bandits scored a pair of runs in the first inning, then another in the second to build their 3-0 lead. The Carp are threatening in the fourth, with runners on first and second and two out and Wilfredo Lara at the plate.

The Sky Carp will head on a 12-game road trip, with the first stop being six games in South Bend, Tuesday's opener is scheduled for a 6:05 p.m. Central time start.

After traveling to Peoria, the Sky Carp will return home to take on Cedar Rapids in a six-game series beginning Tuesday, May 6 with a 6:05 p.m.

