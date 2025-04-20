Kernels and Chiefs Postponed Sunday

April 20, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Peoria, IL - Sunday's game, April 20, between the Kernels and the Peoria Chiefs, has been postponed due to weather. The make-up date for the game is TBD. Cedar Rapids opens a 12-game homestand Tuesday night with the first of six games against Wisconsin at 6:35.

Single-game tickets are on sale now. To keep up to date on information regarding the Kernels 2025 season please visit www.kernels.com or follow our Facebook and X (Twitter) feeds and subscribe to our Kernels email newsletter.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.