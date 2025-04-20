Kernels and Chiefs Postponed Sunday
April 20, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
Peoria, IL - Sunday's game, April 20, between the Kernels and the Peoria Chiefs, has been postponed due to weather. The make-up date for the game is TBD. Cedar Rapids opens a 12-game homestand Tuesday night with the first of six games against Wisconsin at 6:35.
