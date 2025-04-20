River Bandits' Series Finale with Sky Carp Suspended
April 20, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Quad Cities River Bandits News Release
Beloit, Wisconsin - Today's game between the Quad Cities River Bandits and Beloit Sky Carp has been suspended due to inclement weather.
The game, which was paused with one out in the bottom of the fourth inning with runners at first and third and Quad Cities leading 3-0, will be resumed as a nine-inning game on Tuesday, May 20 at 6:05 p.m. at ABC Supply Stadium. The series-opener originally scheduled for that day will be shortened to seven innings and played approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.
Quad Cities returns to Modern Woodmen Park on Tuesday, April 22 to begin a six-game series against the Peoria Chiefs. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.
