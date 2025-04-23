De Vries Triples, But Lugnuts Win

April 23, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

LANSING, Mich. - Leo De Vries tripled again, but the Fort Wayne TinCaps fell to the Lansing Lugnuts (A's affiliate) Wednesday night, 8-3, at Jackson Field.

Lansing (10-7) got out to an early lead, scoring three runs on three separate singles in the first inning. Looking for its second comeback in as many games, Fort Wayne (9-8) answered in the second and third.

Following a single from center fielder Nerwilian Cedeño in the second, left fielder Jake Snider tattooed his second triple of the year into left-center field. One batter later, Brandon Butterworth skied an sacrifice fly to center to bring the 'Caps within one.

A night after his historic cycle with eight RBIs, De Vries (No. 1 Padres prospect) opened the third with a leadoff triple. Following his fifth extra-base hit of the series, De Vries tied the game, scoring on a balk.

The Lugnuts countered quickly, taking the lead back in the third behind a two-run single from second baseman Casey Yamauchi. The Lugnuts added another in the sixth inning and two more in the eighth behind Rodney Green Jr.'s (No. 20 A's prospect) fifth home run of the season.

TinCap reliever Harry Gustin impressed out of the pen. In a career-long 4 innings pitched, Gustin struck out a career-high five, giving up just one run.

The 'Caps offense collected just one more hit in the final six innings as four Lugnut relievers put together scoreless outings.

Next Game: Thursday, April 24 @ Lansing (6:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Pitcher: RHP Jose Reyes

- Lugnuts Probable Pitcher: RHP Kyle Robinson

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

