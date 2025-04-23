Kennedy, DeLucia Combine for Captains Shutout in Win over Loons

April 23, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the second game of a scheduled six-game series, the Lake County Captains (10-7) defeated the Great Lakes Loons (9-8) by a final score of 4-0 on Wednesday night at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

Captains LHP Michael Kennedy (1-0) and RHP Dylan DeLucia (SV) shined, combining for the team's first shutout of the season.

Kennedy, MLB Pipeline 's No. 18 Guardians prospect, started for the Captains. The left-hander surrendered just three baserunners over five scoreless innings, tying his season-high with six strikeouts in 72 pitches (44 strikes). The 20-year-old ultimately allowed a walk in the second inning, a double in the fourth, and another walk in sixth.

DeLucia then went the rest of the way in a piggyback relief role, recording four scoreless innings for his first career professional save. The right-hander allowed two hits and one walk, throwing four strikeouts in 58 pitches (34 strikes). The 24-year-old ultimately permitted four baserunners, including a walk in the seventh inning and a pair of singles in the eighth and ninth, respectively. Shortly after Loons 3B Mairo Martinus singled in the eighth, DeLucia picked him off at first base.

Offensively, a Lake County three-run first inning set the tone for the evening.

With two outs and two runners on, Captains RF Alfonsin Rosario, MLB Pipeline 's No. 25 Guardians prospect, launched a two-run home run over the bleachers in left field to put the Captains on the board. His fourth home run of the season extended his current hitting streak to twelve games.

Two batters later, LF Esteban González plated C Jacob Cozart, MLB Pipeline 's No. 15 Guardians prospect, with an RBI infield single to give Lake County a 3-0 lead after the game's opening frame.

The Captains would then tack on the game's final run two innings later. CF Jaison Chourio, MLB Pipeline 's No. 3 Cleveland and No. 56 MLB prospect, led off the bottom of the third inning with his first career High-A home run, extending Lake County's advantage to 4-0.

The third game of this week's scheduled six-game set between the Captains and Loons is scheduled for Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. It will be Dawg Night at the ballpark, where Lake County will pay special tribute to Bernese Mountain Dogs.

The game will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live app and MiLB.com, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

Notes to Know

- RHP Dylan DeLucia recorded his first career professional save on Wednesday night. The 2022 sixth-round pick out of Ole Miss tallied Lake County's first four-inning save since RHP Trenton Denholm on Sept. 2, 2023 at Cedar Rapids.

- OF Alfonsin Rosario, MLB Pipeline 's No. 25 Cleveland prospect, extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a two-run home run and a single on Wednesday night. The 20-year-old is batting .354 with 17 hits, four doubles, four home runs, 13 RBI, a .579 SLG, and a .960 OPS during this span.

- INF Jose Devers hit his Midwest League-leading eighth double of the season on Wednesday night. The 21-year-old also leads the league with 13 extra-base hits, five home runs (tied), and 41 total bases (tied).

