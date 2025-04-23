Carp Fall 8-5 for Second Straight Night

April 23, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The Sky Carp couldn't overcome a disastrous start Wednesday night. Despite a spirited rally, the Carp fell to South Bend 8-5 for the second straight night.

The Cubs plated six runs (five earned) in the bottom of the first against Sky Carp starter Noble Meyer. They added another run in the second to take a 7-0 lead.

The Carp didn't back down, however. Fenwick Trimble drew a bases-loaded walk for the team's first run in the fourth, and Brock Vradenburg sent a two-run double later in the frame to close the gap to 7-3.

After a South Bend run in the fourth, an RBI single by Connor Caskenette in the sixth made it 8-4. The Carp scored on an RBI grounder by Ryan Ignoffo in the ninth to make it 8-5, and had a pair of at-bats with the tying run at the plate but could do no more damage.

Jack Sellinger and Holt Jones were both outstanding out of the bullpen, throwing two scoreless innings each.

The Sky Carp and Cubs will do battle again in game three of their six-game set Thursday at 6:05 p.m. Central time.

