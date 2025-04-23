'Caps Win Streak Stops at Seven in 5-2 Loss

DAYTON, OH - The West Michigan Whitecaps bats went quiet as their seven-game winning streak came to an end with a 5-2 loss to the Dayton Dragons in front of 8,256 fans Wednesday at Day Air Ballpark.

The Whitecaps took an early lead but couldn't get the highest-scoring offense in the Midwest League going, posting a 1-for-9 mark with runners in scoring position. The seven-game win streak closes as the longest perfect stretch since the 'Caps won eight straight back in 2022.

The Whitecaps scored their only runs when Bennett Lee, who homered in his first game as a Whitecap upon his assignment on May 8, 2024, launched a two-run homer in the second inning to put West Michigan in front, 2-0. The lead was short-lived as Dayton outfielder Yerlin Confidan blasted his third home run of the season in the bottom of the frame - a solo shot - to put the Dragons on the board. Later in the inning, RBI-singles by Johnny Ascanio and Carlos Jorge gave Dayton a 3-2 advantage. In the fourth, John Michael Faile blasted his second homer of the season with another solo home run, extending the Dayton lead to 4-2. In the seventh, Dragons infielder Victor Acosta provided a valuable insurance run with a run-scoring single to put Dayton ahead by a score of 5-2 and end the scoring in the contest. West Michigan had opportunities in the later innings but stranded multiple baserunners in the sixth and seventh frames as the 'Caps lost for the first time since April 13.

The Whitecaps fall to 12-5 while the Dragons improve to 6-11. Dayton starting pitcher Jose Montero (2-0) held West Michigan in check, allowing just two runs in five innings while striking out five in collecting his second win in as many starts, while 'Caps Knuckleballer Kenny Serwa (1-1) failed to finish the second inning in giving up three runs in just 1.2 frames to suffer his first loss as a Whitecap. Dayton righty Easton Sikorski tossed a scoreless two innings to end the contest by securing his second save of the season. Outfielder Luke Gold led the 'Caps in a losing cause with his first three-hit game of the season, going 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, while Lee went 2-for-4 with his two-run homer.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps play the third game of this six-game series at Day Air Ballpark against the Dayton Dragons on Thursday at 7:05 pm. Lefty Andrew Sears takes the mound for West Michigan against Luke Hayden for the Dragons. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:50 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids to catch all the action, or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

