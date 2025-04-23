Lugs' Pen Quiets TinCaps, 8-3

LANSING, Mich. - A night after allowing 16 hits and 15 runs in a slugfest loss, the Lansing Lugnuts (10-7) stopped the Fort Wayne TinCaps (9-8), 8-3, on Wednesday night at Jackson® Field™.

After starter Yunior Tur struck out six in five innings, a quartet of Lugnuts relievers - Hunter Breault (2/3 inning), Jake Christianson (1 1/3 innings), Blaze Pontes (one inning) and Mark Adamiak (one inning) - combined to shut out the TinCaps on one hit over the final four innings.

TinCaps starter Clark Candiotti did not fare as well, knocked out eight batters into the first inning after allowing a two-run single to Clark Elliott, capping a three-run rally.

Fort Wayne came back to tie the score at 3-3 with two runs in the second and one in the third, but Casey Yamauchi broke the tie with a two-run single in the third, Cole Conn added an RBI single in the sixth and Rodney Green, Jr. drilled a two-run homer in the eighth to help the Nuts cruise to victory.

It was Green's fifth home run of the season, tying for the Midwest League lead.

Green (2-for-5) joined Tommy White (2-for-5) and Jared Dickey (2-for-4) in leading an 11-hit attack. Green, T.J. Schofield-Sam and Sahid Valenzuela each scored a pair of runs.

The Lugnuts have won seven of their last nine games.

The third game of the series falls on a Coors Light Thirsty Thursday with $3 drink specials and $5 Seltzers, pitting Lansing's Kyle Robinson against Fort Wayne's Jose Reyes. Gates open at 5 p.m. for a 6:05 p.m. start. Tickets are available at the stadium box office, (517) 485-4500 or online at milb.com/lansing.

