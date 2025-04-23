Dragons Hometown Heroes Program Recognizes April as the Month of the Military Child

DAYTON, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons will honor children of military families from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base as "Hometown Heroes" during the game on Friday, April 25 as they take on the West Michigan Whitecaps at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. The game will start at 7:05pm.

The Dayton Dragons shine the spotlight on the military, past and present, through the Hometown Heroes program. This program hosts military families at every Dragons game, while recognizing outstanding military groups and individuals.

Month of the Military Child

April is designated as the Month of the Military Child, a time to honor the resilience, sacrifices, and strength of children in military families.

Since its establishment in 1986, this month-long celebration highlights the unique challenges military children face as they navigate frequent moves, parental deployments, and the demands of a military lifestyle.

Each year, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base celebrates by hosting a variety of activities, such as Spirit Week, poster contests, special events, and National Purple Up Day. Purple is the official color of the military child. It is a combination of all the service colors: Air Force, Space Force, Navy, and Coast Guard Blues, along with Army Green and Marine Corps Red.

These events help recognize the contributions of military children and show appreciation for their support of their service members. It is a time to recognize military children for the sacrifices they make and the challenges they overcome as they serve alongside their military parents and family.

The Dayton Dragons Hometown Heroes program is made possible by the generous support of Dayton Development Coalition, Reynolds and Reynolds, HII Mission Technologies, Synergy Building Systems, and HNB.

For more information, please visit daytondragons.com/hometownheroes.

