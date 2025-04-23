De Vries Makes History in 15-14 Win on Road

April 23, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







LANSING, Mich. - Padres No. 1 prospect Leo De Vries completed the third cycle in franchise history Tuesday night, igniting a seven-run comeback as the Fort Wayne TinCaps took down the Lansing Lugnuts (A's affiliate), 15-14.

The story of the night in Minor League Baseball, De Vries combined to go 5-5 with a double, a triple, and two home runs, driving in 8 RBI. The cycle was the first since Gabriel Arias completed the feat on Aug. 27, 2018, against South Bend.

The eight RBIs are the most for a TinCap in a single game since 2021 and are tied for a single-game franchise record. Agustin Ruiz drove in eight, also against Lansing. After beginning the season 3-30 (.100) as a left-handed batter, all five of De Vries' hits came out of the left side, shooting his average up to .229. The switch-hitter is now batting .294 overall.

El Mutante began what was an offensive onslaught in the first inning. On the second pitch, De Vries dropped a towering drive onto the berm in right-center field for his second home run of the season.

Lansing (9-7) answered back with four runs of its own in the second inning and an additional five in the fourth. In between, Braedon Karpathios launched his second home run of the season over the 23-foot left-center field wall.

Down by seven, Fort Wayne (9-7) began its comeback in the fifth. De Vries, once again, was the provider. The No. 17 prospect in baseball destroyed a no-doubt two-run shot that nearly left the ballpark.

Following a double from Jack Costello, Rosman Verdugo (Padres No. 24 prospect) drove him in with an RBI triple to complete the three-run inning.

Fort Wayne added another three in the sixth. Following a bases-loaded walk from Brendan Durfee, De Vries again came through, shooting a two-run single to right to bring them back within one.

The very next inning, the 'Caps took the lead. Nerwilian Cedeño tied things up at 9-9 with an RBI single before Jose Sanabria launched a three-run go-ahead home run out of the ballpark. De Vries would cap off the inning with a sac fly to make it 13-9.

The Lugnuts marched right back, scoring four runs of their own in the eighth, tying the game.

A triple away from the mark, the youngest player in High-A put a stamp on the evening in the ninth. After a hit-by-pitch and a single, De Vries rocketed a two-run, go-ahead triple, 109 miles per hour off the right field wall.

While the Lugnuts threatened in the ninth, bringing home a run and having the tying and game-winning runners in scoring position, Luis Germán slammed the door on the night, earning his first save.

Fort Wayne's 16 hits were the most in a game since Aug. 30 of this past season, when the 'Caps combined for 18 against Lansing.

Next Game: Wednesday, April 23 @ Lansing (6:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Pitcher: RHP Clark Candiotti (No. 26 Padres prospect)

- Lugnuts Probable Pitcher: RHP Yunior Tur

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.