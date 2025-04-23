Loons' Big Home Runs Lead to 9-3 Captains Defeat

EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the first game of a scheduled six-game series, the Lake County Captains (9-7) fell to the Great Lakes Loons (9-7) by a final score of 9-3 on Tuesday night at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

The Loons kicked off the scoring for the evening with a four-run second inning.

Great Lakes C Nelson Quiroz drove in the game's first run with an RBI groundout to third base. A batter later, 3B Logan Wagner, MLB Pipeline 's No. 25 Los Angeles (NL) prospect, blasted a three-run home run to left field, extending the Loons lead to 4-0.

Great Lakes would continue to generate base runners the following inning. After an error and a walk allowing two runners to reach base, 2B Wilman Diaz blooped an RBI single into right field to give the Loons a 5-0 advantage.

Great Lakes LHP Luke Fox (ND) exited the game after four innings of scoreless baseball. The left-hander held Lake County to just three hits and struck out a season-high seven batters in his third start of the year.

The Captains would break through offensively in the sixth inning thanks to a solo home run from LF Esteban González. His third long ball of the season cut Lake County's deficit to 5-1 through six innings.

LHP Steven Pérez kept the game close for the Captains across the fifth, sixth, and seventh frames. The southpaw logged three perfect innings of relief, throwing three strikeouts.

Lake County made it a two-run game in the bottom of the eighth by way of a balk and a wild pitch, trailing 5-3 heading into the eighth inning. But Great Lakes offered the knockout punch in the top of the ninth, as a grand slam from SS Jordan Thompson put the Loons ahead 9-3.

Great Lakes RHP Joseilyn Gonzalez (SV) earned his first save of the season, working 1.2 scoreless innings in relief.

Captains LHP Matt Wilkinson (0-2) suffered his second loss of the year. The left-hander surrendered career-highs of five runs and four earned runs, while tying his career-high of seven hits allowed. He recorded four strikeouts and two walks in 75 pitches (46 strikes).

The second game of this week's scheduled six-game series between the Captains and Loons is scheduled for Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live app and MiLB.com, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

Notes to Know

- OF Alfonsin Rosario, MLB Pipeline 's No. 25 Cleveland prospect, extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a single in the bottom of the fourth inning on Tuesday night. The 20-year-old is batting .341 with 15 hits, four doubles, three home runs, 11 RBI, a .636 slugging percentage, and a 1.032 OPS during this span.

- LHP Steven Pérez pitched three perfect innings of relief on Tuesday night. The 24-year-old has a 1.04 ERA, 12 strikeouts to just one walk, a 0.46 WHIP, and a .107 opposing batting average across 8.2 innings in his first five appearances of the season.

