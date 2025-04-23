Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (7:05 PM vs. West Michigan)

Wednesday, April 23, 2025 l Game #17

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

West Michigan Whitecaps (12-4) at Dayton Dragons (5-11)

RH Kenny Serwa (1-0, 0.00) vs. RH Jose Montero (1-0, 0.00)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the second game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Season Series: West Michigan 4, Dayton 0.

Last Game. Tuesday: West Michigan 10, Dayton 0. Josue Briceno led a 14-hit Whitecaps attack with a home run and five RBI as West Michigan won the series opener. 14-year MLB veteran pitcher Wade Miley started the game for the Dragons on a rehab assignment, his first game action in nearly a year. Miley threw 49 pitches but surrendered six runs on nine hits with no walks and two strikeouts. The Dragons had just three hits, all singles.

John Michael Faile has hit safely in six straight games, going 10 for 26 (.385) with a home run, three doubles, and four RBI. This is the longest hitting streak of the year for a Dayton player to date.

Anthony Stephan ranks 7th in the Midwest League in OPS (.990). Stephan in his last nine games is 10 for 27 (.370) with a home run, three doubles, triple, and seven RBI. Injury Note: Stephan has been placed on the 7-day injured list. He left Sunday's game with a hamstring injury.

Peyton Stovall (2024 4th round pick, Arkansas) has reached base safely 11 times in his first five games with Dayton with five hits and six walks, batting .294 with an on-base percentage of .478.

The Dragons are hitting only .198 on the year. They have struggled with runners in scoring position, batting .169 as a team, and just .111 with runners in scoring position and two outs.

Transactions: Pitcher Chase Burns has been promoted to Chattanooga. Pitcher Wade Miley has joined the Dragons on a Minor League injury rehab assignment. Pitcher Trey Braithwaite has been transferred to Dayton from the Chattanooga development list. Outfielder Anthony Stephan has been placed on the 7-day injured list, effective April 21.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM

Thursday, April 24 (7:05 pm): West Michigan LH Andrew Sears (0-0, 7.56) at Dayton RH Luke Hayden (1-0, 0.96)

Friday, April 25 (7:05 pm): West Michigan RH Carlos Marcano (0-1, 6.35) at Dayton RH Brian Edgington (0-0, 3.18)

Saturday, April 26 (1:05 pm): West Michigan RH Rayner Castillo (0-0, 3.00) at Dayton LH Adam Serwinowski (0-1, 1.50)

Sunday, April 27 (1:05 pm): West Michigan LH Joe Miller at Dayton LH Wade Miley (0-1, 23.14)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule

