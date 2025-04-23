Captains Shutout Loons 4-0, Snap Four-Game Winning Streak
April 23, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Great Lakes Loons News Release
EASTLAKE, Ohio. - The Great Lakes Loons (9-8) offense was blanked for the first time this year ending a season-best four-game winning streak, a 4-0 loss to the Lake County Captains (10-7) on a 71-degree partly cloudy Wednesday night at Classic Auto Group Park.
- Lake County scored three runs in the bottom of the first. Jose Devers delivered a leadoff double followed by three hits with two outs. Alfonsin Rosario on a 2-2 pitch rocked a ball over the left field bleachers, a two-run shot. Esteban Gonzalez added an RBI single, driving in a runner placed in scoring position after an error.
- Jaison Chourio, in the third, crushed his first High-A homer. From the second to the fifth, it was the lone blemish for Eriq Swan. The right-hander struck out three.
- Jordan Thompson had two of the Loons three hits, a double in the fourth, and a single in the ninth. He was left on second both times.
- Roque Gutierrez worked four scoreless innings and punched out five Captains. Gutierrez pitched four scoreless in his Loons debut on April 10th. Last week he pitched in Double-A earning a win for the Tulsa Drillers and was transferred back to Great Lakes this week.
- Kendall George walked twice, his third multi-walk game. The 20-year-old has walked 15 times in 16 games.
Rounding Things Out
Joe Vetrano stole second base in the second inning. Vetrano has a stolen base in four consecutive games.
Up Next
With the series tied at one, the Loons and Captains play tomorrow Thursday, April 24th. The first pitch is at 6:35 pm.
The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
