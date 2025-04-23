Bullpen Shines in 5-1 Win over Quad Cities

April 23, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

DAVENPORT, IA - The Peoria Chiefs bullpen did not allow a hit over five shutout innings in a 5-1 win at Quad Cities on Wednesday.

Right-hander Gererado Salas set the tone early, scattering just one run over four solid innings. From there, the trio of D.J. Carpenter, Benjamin Arias and Hunter Hayes were nearly perfect over five hitless frames. Peoria pitching limited Quad Cities to just two hits in the win, their fewest surrendered in a single game since May 1, 2024..

The offense did most of their damage early on Wednesday. In the second inning, Peoria jumped in front with a four-run frame. After singles by Joshua Baez and Miguel Villarroel, Michael Curialle uncorked a double to right field to make it 2-0. With his two-run knock, Curialle maintained his league lead in OPS (1.059). Moments later, with two outs and runners at the corners, Jon Jon Gazdar blasted a triple to center, extending the lead to 4-0.

Quad Cities pushed across its only run in the fourth inning. A two-out walk to Carson Roccaforte, followed by a stolen base and a double from Trevor Werner, trimmed the lead to 4-1. Salas responded by retiring the next batter before handing it over to the bullpen.

Carpenter, who logged a 1-2-3 fifth inning, earned the win on Wednesday. For Carpenter, it was the first win in his professional career. A 14th-round pick in the 2022 draft, Carpenter missed two full seasons due to injury in 2023 and 2024. Arias did the heavy lifting for the bullpen on Wednesday, covering 2 2/3 spotless innings.

The Chiefs added insurance in the eighth inning. With two outs, Baez lined a double to left field, bringing home a run from second and stretching the lead to 5-1.

Right-hander Hunter Hayes entered with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning and two men aboard. He retired all four batters he faced to close out the win and secure the save, the first of his High-A tenure.

The series continues Thursday at 6:30 p.m. from Modern Woodmen Park. Hard-throwing right-hander Cade Winquest is set to start for Peoria.

