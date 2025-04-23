Dragons Blast 2 Home Runs, Top West Michigan 5-2

April 23, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton, Ohio - Yerlin Confidan and John Michael Faile each hit home runs and three Dayton pitchers combined to scatter seven hits as the Dragons topped West Michigan 5-2 on Wednesday night.

A crowd of 8,256 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

The Dayton win snapped West Michigan's seven-game winning streak and ended the Dragons four-game losing streak.

Game Summary:

West Michigan took the lead with two runs in the top of the second inning on a home run by Bennett Lee with a man aboard as they led 2-0.

The Dragons responded with three runs in the bottom of the second to take the lead. Yerlin Confidan began the inning with a home run to left field, his third homer of the year, to make it 2-1. After a pair of walks, Johnny Ascanio singled sharply to right field to drive in the tying run, and two batters later, Carlos Jorge delivered a two-out, tie-breaking RBI single to right to give the Dragons a 3-2 lead.

The Dragons added a run in the fourth on a home run to left field by John Michael Faile (108 mph EV), his second of the year. The homer extended Faile's hitting streak to seven straight games, longest of the year by a Dayton player.

"Just wanted to be more aggressive at the plate," said Faile. "I was talking to Vince (Harrison Jr.) before the at bat. He was saying, let it loose. Go out there with a mindset of 2-0 count, hunt your pitches, just be more aggressive. That's exactly what I did and I put a good swing on it."

Meanwhile, Dragons starting pitcher Jose Montero (2-0) shook off a rough second inning and retired the last 10 batters he faced. Montero left after five innings, allowing two runs on four hits with one walk and five strikeouts to earn the win.

Cody Adcock replaced Montero in the sixth and worked two scoreless innings. The first two batters reached base against Adcock in the seventh with the top of the order coming to the plate, but he retired the next three hitters to work out of trouble.

Easton Sikorski tossed two scoreless innings to earn his second save. Sikorski allowed one hit and one walk with four strikeouts.

The Dragons finished with seven hits. Jorge and Ascanio each had two hits and an RBI.

"It's great to get a win, especially in front of this home crowd," said Faile. "Hopefully we'll use this momentum, come back, and do it again tomorrow."

