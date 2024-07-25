Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: July 30-August 4

GRAND CHUTE, WI - End July and start August with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at Neuroscience Group Field as they host the South Bend Cubs from Tuesday, July 30 through Sunday, August 4. Girls' Night Out, Harry Potter Night, Fang's Birthday, and Shantymen Weekend are the big events during the six-game series.

Purchase tickets for any game during this homestand by using this link. If you can't make it out to the ballpark, all six games will be available on local television. The first five games of the series are on tv-32 with the Sunday, August 4 game televised on CW-14.

TUESDAY, JULY 30 at 6:40pm; Girls' Night Out presented by Stacey Hennessey and Avenue Jewelers; "We Gotcha Girl" Product Drive with Jake's Network of Hope; Bang for Your Buck presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance: A special ticket package is available at this link for Girls' Night Out presented by Stacey Hennessee and Avenue Jewelers. Fans will receive a reserved bleacher seat for the game, a Rattlers-themed crossbody bag, and two drink vouchers. Help the Timber Rattlers and volunteers from Jake's Network of Hope collect donations for their feminine hygiene product drive by bringing a donation to the front gate for this game. All fans who donate to the drive will receive a free ticket to a future Timber Rattlers game in 2024. This is also a Bang for Your Buck Night. All fans may enjoy Cher-Make hotdogs and 16-ounce Pepsi Products for $2. Those of legal drinking age may purchase 16-ounce domestic beers for $2. Bang for Your Buck is presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance in 2024.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 31 at 12:10pm; Silver Foxes Special presented by Network Health and 103.9 WVBO: The Silver Foxes Special presented by Network Health and 103.9 WVBO is available to fans ages 55 and older and active or retired military personnel for this game. Receive a box seat ticket, a Timber Rattlers baseball cap, a beverage, and a brat or hot dog for $25. This offer is available online this season by using this link and using coupon code "FOX". Fans may order in person at the Box Office or over the phone (920) 733-4152, too.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 1 at 6:40pm; Harry PotterTM Night with Special Ticket Package and Jersey Auction; Thursday Night Fireworks courtesy of Thrivent; Craft Brews & Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company and The Score: Calling all witches, wizards, and Muggles! The Timber Rattlers invite all members of GryffindorTM, HufflepuffTM, RavenclawTM, or SlytherinTM to an exclusive experience that will bring Harry PotterTM magic to Neuroscience Group Field. Players and coaches will wear Harry PotterTM -themed Jerseys for this game that will be up for auction at this link. Fans who are of legal drinking age may purchase any 16-ounce craft beer for $3 at this game, and all fans can purchase a Cher-Make brat for $3 thanks to Fox River Brewing Company and The Score. Don't miss the special Thursday Night Fireworks courtesy of Thrivent.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 2 at 6:40pm; Fang's Birthday presented by Dairy Queen; Cans for Cupcakes Food Drive for St. Joe's Food Pantry; Card Set Giveaway presented by Fox Cities Cards; Postgame Fireworks from Appleton Lathing; Post-game Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation: We are celebrating Fang's Birthday, and you are invited! Bring a non-perishable food item for St. Joe's Food Pantry and receive a cupcake. Make sure to get to the ballpark early to watch Fang and his mascot friends play a kickball game sponsored by Dairy Queen. The kickball game starts at 5:30pm. If you are one of the first 1,000 fans to attend this game, you will receive a 2024 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers card set from Fox Cities Cards. Stick around after the game for fireworks courtesy of Appleton Lathing. Children twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation after the fireworks show.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 3 at 6:40pm; Shantymen Weekend Game #1 with Whiffer Bobblehead presented by Dairy Queen; Shantymen Ticket Package; Postgame Fireworks by Sadoff Iron & Metal Company; Post-Fireworks Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Meijer: Get ready with your best stories from the Shanty! It's game one of Shantymen Weekend at the stadium with a ticket package that includes a ticket to the game and a Shantymen Replica Jersey. Players and coaches will wear their Shantymen jerseys for the games on Saturday and Sunday with the jerseys available in an online auction at this link. The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive a Shantymen Whiffer Bobblehead from Dairy Queen of Appleton. Post-game fireworks are courtesy of Sadoff Iron & Metal Company. Kids aged twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Meijer after the fireworks.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 4 at 1:10pm; Shantymen Weekend Game #2; Bark in the Park with Tito's Handmade Vodka; Reversible Shantymen Bucket Hat Giveaway presented by BOLDT; Brewers Sunday with 107.5 The Fan; Nyjer Morgan Appearance; Pregame Catch on the Field presented by TruGreen; Postgame Autographs presented by Fox Cities Cards: This is game two of Shantymen Weekend at the stadium with a ticket package that includes a ticket to the game and a Shantymen Replica Jersey. Former Milwaukee Brewer Nyjer Morgan will be at the game to meet fans and sign autographs from 11:30am until he has to get to the field to throw out a ceremonial first pitch. Morgan will return to meet with fans after the game starts, too. Current players and coaches will wear their Shantymen jerseys again for this game with the jerseys available in an online auction at this link. All dogs are welcome to attend this Bark in the Park Game presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka. Seating is set aside for your good dog on the left field berm. Admission for dogs is free! Be one of the first 1,000 fans to attend this game and you will receive a Shantymen-themed reversible bucket hat from BOLDT. You are also invited to play Catch on the Field presented by TruGreen from noon to 12:30pm. The postgame player autograph session for fans is courtesy of Fox Cities Cards.

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers have qualified for the playoffs by winning the First Half West Division Championship. Playoff Tickets and an official Timber Rattlers Playoff T-Shirt are available at this link. Wisconsin will be on the road for game one of the Western Division Finals on Tuesday, September 10. The Timber Rattlers will host game two on Thursday, September 12 at 6:40pm. If game three is needed, that game will be played at Neuroscience Group Field on Friday, September 13 at 6:40pm. The opponent is yet to be determined.

Individual game tickets for all remaining regular season games of 2024 are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Ticket Office located at Neuroscience Group Field. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

