Clark and a Balk Beat Nuts in 9th

July 25, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - Detroit Tigers No. 1 prospect Max Clark laced a two-out, two-run game-tying triple in the bottom of the ninth and scored the game-winning run on a Hunter Breault balk, culminating a West Michigan Whitecaps (13-13, 44-48) 5-4 victory over the Lansing Lugnuts (13-14, 45-47) on Thursday evening at LMCU Ballpark.

Breault had never previously been called for a balk, either in four seasons at the University of Oregon or in his four-year, 110-appearance professional career.

For eight innings, the 19-year-old Clark stood between the Lugnuts and a shutout, delivering a two-out RBI single off Jake Garland in the second inning and a two-out RBI single off Grant Judkins in the seventh inning.

Trailing 4-2 entering the bottom of the ninth, the Whitecaps' leadoff hitter was due to hit fifth. Judkins retired Jim Jarvis on a flyout to left, but plunked Danny Serretti and gave up a single to Bennett Lee, replaced at first base by pinch-runner Patrick Lee. The Lugnuts turned to Breault, who struck out Seth Stephenson to bring up Clark, who thrilled the crowd of 8,777 with a line drive down the right field line to tie the score.

With Clark 90 feet away from winning the game, Breault jumped in front of Max Anderson with a pair of strikes. On his 0-2 pitch, however, he was spotted for a balk by bases umpire Christian Argueza, handing the Whitecaps their first win of the series.

In a no-decision, Lansing starter Garland struck out three batters in four innings, allowing two hits, one run and four walks. Garrett Irvin followed with a perfect fifth, striking out one, before handing the ball to Judkins.

Right fielder Cameron Masterman went 2-for-4 with a single, double and two runs scored, and left fielder Jonny Butler went 3-for-5 with two singles, a double and two runs batted in.

The Lugnuts tab Wander Guante for the fourth game of the series on Friday night at 6:35 p.m., opposing Whitecaps right-hander Colin Fields.

The Nuts play the Whitecaps through Sunday, next returning home from July 30 - August 4 for a six-game series against Dayton. For tickets and further information, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.

