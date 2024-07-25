Captains Homer Twice, Down Loons 8-2

July 25, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Lake County Captains (56-36) (15-11) homered twice and held the Great Lakes Loons (45-47) (11-15) to three hits, winning 8-2 on a 78-degree partly cloudy Thursday night at Dow Diamond.

- Both teams traded runs in the first two innings. Noah Miller walked in the first, moving to third on a Josue De Paula single. A double play pushed Miller across. Nelson Quiroz plated Chris Newell with an RBI single in the second.

- After the second inning, Great Lakes were held without a hit. Only four runners reached three on walks.

- Lake County homered twice. Jose Devers delivered the equalizer, a solo shot in the second.

- Esteban Gonzalez hit a two-run blast in the fourth, his first home run as a Midwest Leaguer.

- After retiring three in a row, Patrick Copen let the first three reach in the fifth inning. Jeisson Cabrera then walked three. The Captains, in that fifth, scored three runs without gaining a hit.

- Jose Devers had an RBI single in the sixth to complete a three-hit and two RBI performance.

- Out of the Loons bullpen, Livan Reinoso bore through two innings, permitting a run. Jesus Luna and Michael Martinez each struck out a batter in a scoreless frame.

- For arguing balls and strikes in the bottom of the seventh inning, Loons manager Jair Fernandez and starter Patrick Copen were both ejected.

Rounding Things Out

With his first-inning single, Josue De Paula extended his hitting streak to seven games.

Up Next

Tomorrow Lake County and Great Lakes celebrate Copa Night. The Pepinillos Picantes del Norte take Dow Diamond. Friday, July 26th, is a Feast Friday presented by Isabella Bank. The first pitch is at 7:05 pm.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.