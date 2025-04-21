Ruoff Mortgage Homestand Preview: April 22-27

April 21, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







It's some home cooking coming at the right time for the South Bend Cubs, and Spring has certainly sprung with some sunshine and warm temperatures on the way this week at Four Winds Field. The Beloit Sky Carp, Midwest League affiliate of the Miami Marlins, come to town, as the Cubs look to get back on track.

In their only prior home series of the season, South Bend played very well against the Peoria Chiefs, taking four of six games away from the St. Louis Cardinals affiliate. On the road last week though, the Cubs ran into trouble and were swept in six games by the West Michigan Whitecaps. What's odd, is South Bend had a strong hold and lead in all six games. West Michigan showed off their comeback ability each day, and the Cubs will hope for a reset this week against Beloit.

What's different this week: South Bend and Beloit are already very familiar with one another after the two West Division rivals got together in Wisconsin on Opening Weekend to begin the campaign. The Sky Carp took all three games, but South Bend played well enough to win on both Saturday and Sunday of that series, and just came up short.

Although South Bend did not pick up a victory in West Michigan last week, a lot of good things happened. Ariel Armas crushed his first professional home run, Tyler Schlaffer was spectacular again in five strong innings with eight strikeouts, hammering away the strike zone with a powerful fastball. As mentioned, South Bend held leads in all six games, now it's just a matter of finishing and executing late.

When it comes to the Sky Carp, look out on the base paths. Beloit has already stolen 51 bases on the season, and they showcased that aplenty on Opening Weekend in the first three games of the campaign. They've got guys that can really move. Including former Phillies prospect Emmarion Boyd, who was traded to Miami in the Jesús Lazardo deal. In 2023 with Low-A Clearwater, Boyd stole 56 bases. He is at seven for this season.

At the dish, Beloit is hitting just .205 as a team, but it's been a hot start to the year for former Miami top-prospect Yiddi Cappe. Cappe, who once had a multi-home run game at Four Winds Field a couple years ago, is batting .294, and also had a walk-off hit against the Cubs in the first road series of the year. Ryan Ignoffo is also a great story, of a 20th-round pick from Eastern Illinois who last year hit .307 during 24 games in his first taste of High-A baseball. After clobbering a home run versus the Cubs earlier in April, Ignoffo's average has dwindled to .229 in 12 games, but he is as dangerous as they come.

On the mound is where Beloit has made their money this season. And they are led by Marlins number-one ranked prospect, lefty Thomas White; who matched up with Jaxon Wiggins in a primetime pitching match-up on Opening Day. White is just 20-years-old, and after four shutout innings against South Bend on April 4, he ran into trouble in his last outing against Quad Cities, where three's were wild. Three hits, three runs, three walks. Still, he packs a punch.

Right-hander and one of the top Marlins top pitching prospects Karson Mildrand has also returned for Beloit, as he made his Midwest League debut against the South Bend Cubs back in 2023. Noble Meyer also ranks quite high in the Marlins prospect ranks on the mound, and in two starts has a 0.96 ERA. Out of the bullpen, the Sky Carp have closed four of their five save opportunities on the early season.

Still, Beloit struggled as a squad in their last series against Quad Cities, going 1-4, and having their Sunday game suspended due to rain. They'll have to make up the rest of that game in May. Both teams need W's, and the Cubs will look to keep the good vibes going at home.

Players to Watch on South Bend

Andy Garriola, OF: Here comes Andy Garriola folks. He has turned a corner, and after the last series against West Michigan, his bat has bolstered the South Bend lineup. It took about 10 games for Garriola to get really comfortable, after a minor Spring Training injury, but now that he is firing on all cylinders, he's turning into the guy we saw at the end of last year tear up Midwest League pitching. Garriola clubbed four home runs in the West Michigan series, and has three consecutive games now with a round-tripper. He's also hitting for average too after a three-hit performance with a couple doubles on Saturday. And he's got something you just can't teach. The clutch gene. When South Bend has needed it most, Garriola has stepped into pivotal roles in key at-bats to give the Cubs juice that they have needed. He's also playing a really reliable corner outfield, and can step into center field as well when needed. Garriola has also changed his hand positioning slightly at the plate, starting the season with the bat out past his chest, and now moving his hands closer to his helmet. It's what helped provide his best season as a pro last season, and after a quick adjustment, he is back. Heads up, Tiki Hut. P.S. After Cristian Hernandez won it last week, Garriola is your Midwest League player of the week thanks to his big power.

Nick Dean, RHP: Nick Dean is doing exactly what South Bend Cubs fans watched him do nearly all of last season. Command the strike zone brilliantly, throw consistent strikes, and give his team quality innings. Dean has started to games for the Cubs on the season, and in each has walked only one batter, pairing that with elevated strike out numbers. Dean got a long taste of this level in 2024, and now 24-years-old, there is nothing too crazy about what he's trying to do on the mound. It's a classic approach, get ahead of hitters with first pitch strikes, mix pitches well, and allow your defense to work behind you. Still, Dean has six strikeouts in each outing to begin the year, and pitched well enough to win on Friday night at LMCU Ballpark. A clean five innings, just two runs allowed, and throwing strikes. Last season, Dean only walked 26 batters in 90.2 innings, and a good chunk of those came late in the season. For as long as he's in the rotation, Dean gives the Cubs a chance to win every time he's out there.

Jefferson Rojas, INF: A big welcome back to the Midwest League for Jefferson Rojas, who is about to play in his final week as a teenager. The number-six overall Chicago Cubs prospect will celebrate his 20th birthday on Friday. And what a time it has been at High-A for him. He has accomplished so much, from his first swing being an opposite field home run in Quad Cities on Opening Day 2024, to spending all of last year with the Cubs, playing shortstop every day, and posting an impressive K-Rate of just 17 percent. In the Big Leagues, the average strikeout rate for a batter is 23 percent. Rojas not only posted way lower, but remember, 99 percent of his at-bats last year came against players older than him. He is a special player, and now is back for more in South Bend. Another year older, and after making his season debut in the West Michigan series, takes a four-game hitting streak into this week against Beloit. This is the middle infield Cubs fans have dreamed of at this level, with Cristian Hernandez and Rojas becoming everyday double play partners. For as long as they are together, it's going to be fun to watch.

Schedule and Probables

Tuesday, April 22 - 7:05 PM ET: RHP Tyler Schlaffer vs LHP Emmett Olson

Wednesday, April 23 - 7:05 PM ET: RHP Luis Rujano vs RHP Noble Meyer

Thursday, April 24 - 7:05 PM ET: RHP Jaxon Wiggins vs. RHP Karson Milbrandt

Friday, April 25 - 7:05 PM ET: RHP Nick Dean vs. LHP Thomas White

Saturday, April 26 - 4:05 PM ET: RHP Ryan Gallagher vs. RHP Brandon White

Sunday, April 27 - 2:05 PM ET: RHP Kenten Egbert vs. RHP Jake Brooks

