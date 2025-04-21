Ohio Laborer's Union and Ohio LECET Host Safety Week at Day Air Ballpark April 22-27

Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons, in partnership with the Ohio Laborer's Union and Ohio LECET (Laborers-Employers Cooperation and Education Trust) are proud to announce Safety Week at Day Air Ballpark, taking place from April 22 through April 27 to coincide with National Work Zone Awareness Week.

The week will begin with a special pre-game plaza takeover on Tuesday, April 22, featuring a variety of free, family-friendly activities, including an interactive Safety Town for kids to explore safe practices in hands-on ways, giveaways and free goodies for attendees, photo opportunities with Ohio LECET's LED Truck, and more!

There will be a live radio interview with Dana King, mother of Alex King, a young road construction worker who tragically lost his life while on the job. Dana will share her son's story and advocate for increased awareness and protection for workers in construction zones and beyond.

Ohio LECET Safety Week is part of the broader mission to protect and support construction workers across Ohio through education, advocacy, and partnerships. To learn more, visit www.ohiolecet.com.

