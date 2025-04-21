South Bend Cubs Outfielder Andy Garriola Named Midwest League Player of the Week

April 21, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend, IN - South Bend Cubs outfielder Andy Garriola was selected as 'Midwest League Player of the Week' after clobbering four home runs in South Bend's six-game road series at West Michigan. The final three came in consecutive games, during pivotal at-bats on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Garriola is tied for second in the Midwest League in home runs, and is 7/20 over his last five games at the plate with eight RBI. During the 2024 season, Garriola put together his best year as a professional, hammering 21 home runs in time spent between the Myrtle Beach Pelicans and South Bend Cubs..

Garriola and the Cubs will return home on Tuesday night for a key West Division battle, as they face the Beloit Sky Carp for a six-game set. First pitch on Tuesday night is scheduled for 7:05 PM, with the radio call starting at 6:45 PM on Sports Radio WSBT. For series tickets, visit SouthBendCubs.com, or call (574) 235-9988.

