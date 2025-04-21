Captain of the Week (4/15-4/20): Josh Hartle

April 21, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - After each series this season, the Lake County Captains will spotlight a Captain of the Week, presented by Official League, showcasing a player and their strong performance over the previous week.

For the week of April 15 through 20, Lake County is recognizing LHP Josh Hartle as its second Captain of the Week for the 2025 season.

The 22-year-old recorded a pair of strong road starts against the Fort Wayne TinCaps, allowing just six hits, one unearned run, and two walks, while throwing 11 strikeouts in eight combined innings of work.

For the week of April 15 through 20, Hartle was the only Midwest League pitcher to throw double-digit strikeouts, and one of just two to make two starts.

In the series opener on Tuesday, April 15, Hartle allowed just three hits, one unearned run, and one walk, while throwing a career-high six strikeouts in a career-high four innings of work. He posted a similar stat line five days later, allowing just three hits and one walk while throwing five strikeouts across four scoreless innings. The Captains won both games by scores of 9-1 and 4-1, respectively.

Through his first three High-A starts, Hartle is tied for the Lake County lead in starts, while ranking second on the team in both innings pitched (11.1) and strikeouts (15, tied). The southpaw is 0-1 with a 2.38 ERA, five walks, and a .209 opposing batting average so far this season.

Hartle, MLB Pipeline's No. 22 Cleveland prospect, was assigned to the Captains' 2025 Opening Day roster after being acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates in an offseason trade this past December. The Guardians also received fellow Lake County LHP Michael Kennedy, MLB Pipeline's No. 18 Cleveland prospect, and current Guardians RHP Luis Ortiz in exchange for current Pirates INF Spencer Horwitz.

Hartle was originally a third-round pick by the Pirates in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Wake Forest. The southpaw made 47 appearances (46 starts) in three seasons with the Demon Deacons, going 24-11 with a 4.41 ERA and 275 strikeouts to 73 walks in 246.2 innings of work.

He had an impressive 2023 season at Wake Forest, in which he went 11-2 with a 2.81 ERA and 140 strikeouts to just 24 walks in 102.1 innings of work. Hartle's 140 strikeouts ranked fifth in the nation, while he also ranked top-five in the ACC in: strikeout-to-walk ratio (5.83, second), wins (third), strikeouts per nine innings (12.31, third), walks allowed per nine innings (2.11, fourth), ERA (fourth), and WHIP (1.12, fifth). The left-hander was named a First Team All-American by Baseball America and the NCBWA, a Second Team All-American by the ABCA and Collegiate Baseball, and a 2023 Golden Spikes Award Semifinalist. He was also a 2023 First Team All-ACC selection.

After being drafted by Pittsburgh the following year, Hartle made his professional debut with the Single-A Bradenton Marauders (PIT) on Sept. 2, 2024 at Single-A Daytona Beach (CIN). He pitched 1.2 innings of relief, allowing five hits, four runs (three earned), and one walk, while throwing two strikeouts in 33 pitches (23 strikes) in an eventual 7-2 Bradenton defeat.

Hartle will look to continue his recent success this week, as the Captains will host the Great Lakes Loons for a six-game series. First pitch for Tuesday night's series opener is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. from Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

All six games will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live app and MiLB.com, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

