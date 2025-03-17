Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Present Granjeros de Wisconsin

March 17, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers have combined two great promotions into one new alternate identity for Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversion. The Timber Rattlers incredibly popular Udder Tuggers identity provided the inspiration to celebrate baseball's Hispanic heritage with the creation of Granjeros de Wisconsin!

Granjeros, the Spanish word for "farmers", will continue the Timber Rattlers celebration of dairy farmers and the dairy industry in America's Dairyland that started with the Udder Tuggers in 2019. Los Granjeros will replace Los Cascabeles de Wisconsin as the Rattlers identity in the Copa de la Diversion starting this season.

The Udder Tuggers remain as an alternate identity for the Timber Rattlers. Fans can celebrate Udder Tuggers Weekend from June 26 through June 29 at Neuroscience Field this season.

The logo of Los Granjeros is the Udder Tuggers logo with a spicy twist. The new logo is a dairy cow's skeleton with a sugar skull. Los Granjeros merchandise with the new logo is available now in the Snake Pit Team Store at the stadium or online.

Los Granjeros will take the field at Neuroscience Group Field on Sunday, May 4; Wednesday, June 25; and Tuesday, August 12. The jerseys worn by the team during those three games will be available in an online auction with proceed going to Timber Rattlers Give Back, the official 501(c)(3) of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. Dates and details of the auction will be provided closer to the start of the season.

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are one of the leaders in alternate identities for Minor League Baseball. The Timber Rattlers have taken the field as the Wisconsin Brats, the now retired Los Cascabeles de Wisconsin, Lake Winnebago Shantymen, and Udder Tuggers over the years. The Rattlers added Frozen Pizzas and Los Granjeros to their lineup of aliases for this season.

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers open the 2025 season at home against the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Friday, April 4. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40pm CDT.

Full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2025 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

