Dragons Single-Game Ticket Sales Begin Wednesday, March 19

March 17, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

DAYTON, OHIO - Single-game ticket sales for Dayton Dragons 2025 home games will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 19. The Dragons 25th Opening Night is set for Tuesday, April 8 when they host the Fort Wayne TinCaps at Day Air Ballpark at 7:05 pm.

Single-game tickets for Dragons 2025 regular season games can be purchased at the Dragons Box Office located to the left of the main entry gates at Day Air Ballpark and through the following outlets:

Online at daytondragons.com/tickets By phone by calling the Dragons Box office at (937) 228-2287 Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at (937) 228-2323

Pricing for single game tickets for stadium seats and lawn tickets:

Stadium

April: $16 May: $18 June through September: $20

Lawn

April: $6 May: $8 June through September: $10

The Dragons Box Office will be open throughout the season from 9:00 AM to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. On weekend game dates, the Dragons Box Office will open at 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays and 11:00 a.m. on Sundays, and close in the seventh inning. The box office will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays when the team is on the road.

There is never a convenience charge for tickets purchased at the Dragons Box Office. There is also no convenience charge for tickets purchased from the Dragons by phone at (937) 228-2287.

The Dragons are scheduled to play 66 home games during the regular season. Game times are 7:05 p.m. for Tuesday through Saturday games, and Sundays are 1:05 p.m. Exceptions include Saturday, April 12 at 1:05 p.m.; Saturday, April 26 at 1:05 p.m.; and Wednesday, July 3 at 5:35 p.m. The Dragons do not play on Mondays. Gates open one hour prior to game time unless noted.

SPECIAL TICKET DATES

Kids Run the Bases presented by Graeter's Ice Cream

Each Sunday the Dragons will host post-game Kids Run the Bases, presented by Graeter's Ice Cream. Children 11 and under can round the bases and receive a Graeter's coupon to redeem outside of the ballpark. There will be post-game Kids Run the Bases on Saturday, April 12 and Saturday, April 26, as well.

National Entertainment Acts at Day Air Ballpark

This season, fans can see special entertainment acts including BirdZerk! on June 7 and ZOOperstars on June 8.

BirdZerk! is well-known for skits that revolve around pranks on players and umpires and acrobatic, synchronized dances. BirdZerk! has been named the top minor league baseball promotional act by sports business columnist Darren Rovell.

The ZOOperstars have become a fan favorite at Day Air Ballpark based on past performances. These hilarious inflatable characters are based on sports figures with an animal resemblance, such as Clammy Sosa, Cow Ripken, and Ken Giraffey, Jr.

The popular Team Zoom Canine Entertainment act will appear at Day Air Ballpark on May 29 and June 1.

TICKET OPTIONS

Group outings are available through the Dragons including Boost Engagement luxury suites, Kona Big Wave Dragons Lair, Pepsi party decks, and group seating in the seating bowl. Special benefits are available for groups of 10 to 1,000 fans.

The Kona Big Wave Dragons Lair is a full-service group hospitality area at Day Air Ballpark. The Dragons Lair experience features an all-inclusive ticket that includes a ballpark buffet and souvenirs. It comes with game tickets and a buffet featuring grilled hamburgers, hot dogs, smoked pulled pork, mac and cheese, kettle chips, pasta salad, fresh-baked cookies, and unlimited non-alcoholic drinks. A cash beer and wine bar can be added. Everyone in the group also receives a Dragons hat and shirt.

Group Packages:

The Dragons two group packages (Home Run and Grand Slam) are available for purchase. Home Run package groups of 50 and Grand Slam package groups of 100 or more will receive $5.00 per ticket in baseball bucks complimentary of the Dragons. Additionally, the group leader will receive either two or four parking passes.

Boost Engagement Rental Suites:

Bring your clients, friends, or family out to enjoy a great view of the game and VIP treatment. Our Luxury Suites are great for building relationships, entertaining prospects or clients, and showing your most loyal customers, family, and employees your appreciation. Each suite accommodates 20 guests, features lush furnishings, and offers both indoor and outdoor seating.

Double Suites:

Who said that business only gets done on the golf course? Bring your clients out to enjoy a great view of the game and VIP treatment. Our Luxury Suites are great for building relationships, entertaining prospects or clients, and showing your most loyal customers and employees your appreciation. Each double suite accommodates 40-50 guests, features lush furnishings, and offers both indoor and outdoor seating.

VIP Suite:

Bring your clients, friends, or family out to enjoy a great view of the game and VIP treatment in our largest climate-controlled indoor space in the ballpark. Our VIP suite is great for building relationships, entertaining prospects or clients, and showing your most loyal customers, family, and employees your appreciation. Each suite accommodates 50 guests and offers both indoor and outdoor seating.

Party Decks:

Are you looking to have a fun, casual group outing? Then have a real party at the ballpark on the Pepsi Party Deck or the Center Field Party Deck. Fifty guests or more can comfortably enjoy the game from our open-air, patio-style decks. And don't forget to eat! Loads of catering options are available for your group.

Ace Home Services Café Deck:

Give your party an extra dimension with our Ace Home Services Café Deck seating option. Enjoy the deck and then the view of the game from Section 104. Various catering options are available to your group.

Dragons Friends & Family Games, presented by Wendy's (confirm sponsorship before release goes out), provide the best deal in town. Get a Dragons ticket, Wendy's Biggie Bag meal voucher, and Dragons hat for just $17 for stadium seats or $13 for lawn tickets. Dates include Saturday, April 12; Friday, April 25; Friday, May 9; Sunday, June 8; Saturday, June 21; Thursday, July 3; Saturday, July 26; Saturday, August 9; Sunday, August 24; and Friday, September 5.

The Dragons wildly popular barstool seating will return in 2025. Single game tickets are $12.00 per seat. Season tickets are also available in this space.

Go to this link for more information on group outings and hospitality options:

https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/groupoutings

Season Ticket Plans

Dragons season ticket packages are available now. The most popular plans feature 8-game or 16-game packages. The Dragons popular Season Ticket Club returns in 2025. Newly added is a 10% gift card (10% of the total value of all tickets purchased), free gifts, and three free events (meet the team, movie night, end of year appreciation party). Larger packages including half-season and full-season plans are also available.

Other season ticket benefits include, for all plans:

o Free ticket exchange program for any missed games

o 20% monthly discounts in the team store

o Best pricing on rental suites, party decks, or any other group outings

o A personal ticket rep to provide assistance all season

o Opportunity to purchase parking passes

o Discounted or free playoff tickets

o First access to other events (concerts, exhibitions, comedians, etc.)

Go to this link for more information on season tickets: https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/seasontickets

