Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Fan Fest & Rummage Sale Set for April 2

March 18, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The 2025 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are ready for you! Fan Fest will be held at Neuroscience Group Field on Wednesday, April 2. A rummage sale will be held on the same day in the Fox Communities Credit Union Fox Club. Both events are scheduled to be held from noon until 5:00pm. Admission and parking are free for Fan Fest presented by Neuroscience Group!

The rummage sale will feature a variety of game-worn, clearance, and one-of-a-kind items from the Snake Pit Team Store. All items in the rummage sale will be available at a 50% discount off the listed price.

Wisconsin players are scheduled to take the field at 1:30pm for practice. An intrasquad scrimmage is set to begin at 3:00pm. The scrimmage will be approximately five innings. On-field activities are dependent on the weather.

The Snake Pit Team Store and ticket office will be open during Fan Fest, too. The Team store will be loaded with new gear featuring Timber Rattlers, Frozen Pizzas, Granjeros, Udder Tuggers, Brats, and Shantymen merchandise. Tickets and ticket packages for the 2025 season will be available from the ticket office.

The concessions stand on the first base concourse will be open with a limited menu of items available. You won't even miss the Milwaukee Brewers game against the Kansas City Royals on that day because the Leinie Lodge on the first base concourse has plenty of televisions.

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers open the 2025 season at home against the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Friday, April 4. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40pm CDT.

Full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2025 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

