Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: Opening Week

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers open defense of their 2024 Midwest League West Division title this week at Neuroscience Group Field. Fan Fest is the free event to get you started on Wednesday, April 2 from noon to 5:00pm. The Rattlers host the Cedar Rapids Kernels in a three-game weekend series starting Friday, April 4 and ending Sunday, April 6.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 2 at Noon; Neuroscience Group presents Fan Fest; Rummage Sale: This annual event begins at noon with free parking and free admission presented by Neuroscience Group. There is a rummage sale in the Fox Communities Credit Union Fox Club from noon until 5:00pm with a 50% discount on all tagged items. The team is scheduled to be on the field - weather permitting - for practice 1:30 and a scrimmage at 3:00pm. This is your chance to get a see this year's team and try out a limited concessions menu before the season starts.

FRIDAY, APRIL 4 at 6:40pm - OPENING NIGHT; All-Fan 30th Anniversary Commemorative Ticket Giveaway presented by Blue Print Service Company; Post-game Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation with KISS FM: Neuroscience Group Field opened on April 20, 1995. All fans who attend this game will receive a commemorative ticket of Opening Night 2025 to help us celebrate the 30th Anniversary of our stadium. Children twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation after the game.

SATURDAY, APRIL 5 at 1:10pm; Princess Day with Pregame Tea Party; Dash for Cash with KISS FM; Family Day; Postgame Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Meijer: It's a day for royalty. Your princess can meet and sing along with our storybook princesses at a pregame VIP Tea Party in the Fox Communities Credit Union Fox Club from 10:15am until 11:30am. Tickets for the Tea Party are available here. Hurry! Space is limited. Dash for Cash is back as local teachers make a run for the money to raise money for their school. After the game, children twelve and under can run the bases courtesy of Meijer.

SUNDAY, APRIL 6 at 1:10pm; All-Fan Jackson Chourio Jersey Giveaway presented by Fox Communities Credit Union; Brewers Sunday with 107.5 The Fan; Pregame Catch on the Field presented by TruGreen; Postgame Autographs presented by Fox Cities Cards: This will be a busy Sunday, and you will want to get to the stadium early. All fans to attend this game will receive a Jackson Chourio Jersey courtesy of Fox Communities Credit Union. Jerseys will be available in the following sizes (Youth Large, Small, Medium, Large, X-Large, XX-Large, 3XL). Catch on the Field allows fans to play catch on the outfield from noon to 12:30pm courtesy of TruGreen. You may have seen our social media posts that unveiled the new Timber Rattlers Brewers Sunday jerseys for this season. Now, you can see them live as the players and coaches put them on for this game. Players will be available for autographs in the TLC Sign Picnic Pavilion at the end of the first base concourse courtesy of Fox Cities Cards after the game.

