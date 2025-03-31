Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Announce Roster for 2025 Season

March 31, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

GRAND CHUTE, WI - We have known that Opening Night for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers is Friday, April 4 at Neuroscience Group Field for a long time. Now, we know the players who will be in uniform for manager Victor Estevez when they face the Cedar Rapids Kernels at 6:40pm this Friday with the announcement of the roster for the 2025 season.

Estevez, his coaching & support staff, and the 29 players on the Wisconsin roster will be looking to defend their 2024 Midwest League West Division Title with a group of prospects and returning players from last year's playoff run.

There are five members of MLB Pipeline's Brewers Top 30 Prospects list opening the season in Wisconsin: Outfielder Yophery Rodriguez (#7), pitcher Bishop Letson (#15), and infielders Blake Burke (#17), Jadher Areinamo (#24), and Juan Baez (#27). The Baseball America Prospect Handbook's Brewers Top 30 List is slightly different with Letson (#8), Rodriguez (#14), Areinamo (#24), Burke (#26), and Manuel Rodriguez (#28).

Seventeen members of the 2025 roster played for the Timber Rattlers: Areinamo, Patricio Aquino, Ryan Birchard, Burke, Jeferson Figueroa, Brian Fitzpatrick, Eduardo Garcia, Tayden Hall, Aidan Maldonado, Hedbert Pérez, Yerlin Rodriguez, Yophery Rodriguez, Bayden Root, Aaron Rund, Dikember Sánchez, Chandler Welch, and Matt Wood

Estevez, who was the Carolina League Manager of the Year in 2023 and the Midwest League Manager of the Year in 2024, is back for his second season with the Rattlers.

2025 Timber Rattlers:

Pitchers (16): Patricio Aquino, Ryan Birchard, Daniel Corniel, Jeferson Figueroa, Brian Fitzpatrick, Anthony Flores, Tyson Hardin, Bishop Letson, Aidan Maldonado, Zach Peek, Manuel Rodríguez, Yerlin Rodriguez, Bayden Root, Aaron Rund, Dikember Sánchez, and Chandler Welch

Catchers (3): David García, Edgardo Ordόñez, and Matt Wood

Infielders (6): Jadher Areinamo, Juan Baez, Blake Burke, Eduardo Garcia, Daniel Guilarte, and Tayden Hall

Outfielders (4): Luis Castillo, Yhoswar Garcia, Hedbert Pérez, and Yophery Rodriguez.

There are players from the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Venezuela, and the United States with the Rattlers.

Fans can get their first look at the 2025 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in action during Fan Fest on Wednesday, April 2 when the team practices on the field - weather permitting - at 1:30pm with a scrimmage scheduled for 3:00pm. Admission and parking are free.

Full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2025 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

