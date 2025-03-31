Nine of the Twins' Top 30 Prospects Headline Kernels 2025 Opening Day Roster

March 31, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the Opening Day roster for the 2025 season.

The Cedar Rapids roster begins with 29 active players and six on the injured list.

Pitchers (16+5): Spencer Bengard, Miguelangel Boadas (60-IL), Ross Dunn, Matt Gabbert (7-IL), Tanner Hall, Xander Hamilton (60-IL), Alejandro Hidalgo, Ty Langenberg, Jeremy Lee, Rafael Marcano (7-IL), Juan Mendez, Juan Mercedes, Jack Noble, Jose Olivares (#29), Paulshawn Pasqualotto, Samuel Perez, Wilker Reyes, Nolan Santos (60-IL), Charlee Soto (#8), Jacob Wosinski, Gabriel Yanez.

Catchers (2): Nate Baez, Khadim Diaw (#30).

Infielders (6+1): Billy Amick (#14), Kaelen Culpepper (#4), Danny De Andrade (#26), Kyle DeBarge (#12), Rayne Doncon (#15), Jose Salas (7-IL), Brandon Winokur (#7).

Outfielders (5): Jaime Ferrer, Gabriel Gonzalez (#18), Kyle Hess, Caden Kendle, Misael Urbina.

The Kernels welcome three former first-round picks to Cedar Rapids, as well as six members of Minnesota's 2024 draft class. In total, the Kernels begin the season with nine of the Twins' top 30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline, and 18 members of last season's team return to Cedar Rapids to begin 2025.

Cedar Rapids opens the season at Wisconsin Friday night at 6:40. Kernels Home Opening Night is set for Tuesday, April 8th, at 6:35 PM vs. Beloit. Single-game tickets, season tickets, coupon books and group outing bookings are available now. Visit Kernels.com or call 319-363-3887.

