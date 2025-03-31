Multi-Platinum Artist Tyler Hubbard to Headline Concert at Four Winds Field August 27

March 31, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - Live country music is set to return to Four Winds Field for the first time since 2018 as 22x No. 1 country hitmaker Tyler Hubbard will bring his high-energy show, as both one-half of Florida Georgia Line and as a solo artist, to Downtown South Bend on August 27. He will be featured along with special guests Drew Baldridge & Colt Ford. Presented by the South Bend Cubs, B100, and ABC 57, tickets are set to go on sale Friday, April 4, at 10:00 a.m.

"We're excited to bring country music back for Four Winds Field for the first time since 2018," said South Bend Cubs Team President Joe Hart. "It's going to be a busy summer because in addition this concert, Four Winds Field will be hosting a number of other festivals and events, helping make Downtown South Bend a summer destination for people across the region."

Tickets start at just $34. There will be a 72-hour flash sale with 10% off all price levels if you purchase between April 4 and Monday, April 7, at 10:00 a.m.

Price Levels (prices before ticket fee)

Upper level seating bowl (assigned) - $34

Lower level seating bowl (assigned) - $39

Field Level (General Admission) - $44

Field Level (Pit - front of stage) - $64

Field Level (VIP Pit) - $99 The field level VIP pit option includes the best view to see Hubbard, Baldridge, and Ford perform, plus access to a two-hour all-you-can-eat buffet, and complimentary beer and wine for the entire event. Only 300 VIP Pit tickets will be available.

A limited number of suites are available. Call the South Bend Cubs Main Office at (574) 235-9988 or visit the Box Office at Four Winds Field to rent a suite. Tickets start at $44 per person with 12 tickets minimum purchase.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from March 31, 2025

Multi-Platinum Artist Tyler Hubbard to Headline Concert at Four Winds Field August 27 - South Bend Cubs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.