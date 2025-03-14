Here's Where to Find the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on TV & Radio in 2025

March 14, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - If you can't make it out to Neuroscience Group Field for a Wisconsin Timber Rattlers game, the Midwest League affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers have lots of options to make sure you don't miss a pitch this season. Broadcast partners WACY (tv32) and WCWF (CW-14) will combine to televise 49 home games on free television with AM1280, WNAM airing all 132 regular season games on the radio.

"One of our goals is to make Timber Rattlers baseball as accessible to our fans as possible and we are happy to announce all the options available in 2025," said Rob Zerjav, President/CEO of the Rattlers. "It starts with every game, home and away, broadcast live with our great radio partner and flagship station, AM1280 WNAM. We are also excited to continue our relationship with two local, over-the-air television stations to broadcast the vast majority of Timber Rattlers home games. Both tv32 and CW-14 have been valuable partners, and we look forward to another exciting season of Timber Rattlers baseball with both."

tv32 returned to broadcast the Timber Rattlers on television last season. They are set to air 40 home games this season, including the Season Opener against Cedar Rapids on Friday, April 4. There will be 36 live broadcasts with 4 games aired on tape delay at the conclusion of the Milwaukee Brewers broadcast on tv32 those evenings.

"We are thrilled to renew our partnership with the Timber Rattlers for another season," said Jaclyn Clark, Station Manager & Director of Sales for NBC 26 and tv32. "This renewal reinforces tv32 as the premier destination for live, local sports in Northeast Wisconsin, and opens up even more opportunities to engage with our community all summer long!"

This will be the seventh season of Timber Rattlers broadcasts on CW-14. There are nine home games on their schedule - all afternoon contests - with four on Wednesday, four on Sunday, and one on Good Friday afternoon

"Minor League Baseball and the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are part of the fabric of the Fox Valley and Northeast Wisconsin," said Todd Ziegler, Director of Sales for CW-14 and FOX 11. "This community craves local sports and entertainment, and we are proud to partner with the Timber Rattlers in providing our viewers a glimpse of the future stars of this great game."

Broadcasts on both television outlets are available free over-the-air with a digital antenna and on all cable and satellite platforms.

AM1280, WNAM enters its sixteenth season as the radio flagship of Wisconsin Timber Rattlers baseball. All games - 66 home and 66 away during the regular season and any possible playoff games - can be heard on AM1280, WNAM and over the internet. Long-time Wisconsin Timber Rattlers broadcaster Chris Mehring returns to call the action for both the television and radio broadcasts.

"Wisconsin Timber Rattlers baseball found its home on 1280 WNAM sixteen years ago, and the excitement for a new season continues to grow in the Fox Valley." said Steve Edwards, 1280 WNAM Program Director. "Chris Mehring puts together a solid radio broadcast for this team, which continues to develop big-name players on their way up through the MLB farm system."

Fans outside the viewing area will be able to watch all 132 Timber Rattlers games with a subscription to the Bally Sports Live or At Bat apps.

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers open the 2025 season at home against the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Friday, April 4. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40pm CDT.

Full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2025 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

