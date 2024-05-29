Bandits Sunk Quick in Shutout Loss

Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits suffered their sixth shutout loss on Wednesday, as they were blasted by the South Bend Cubs 15-0 for the club's largest loss of 2024.

South Bend wasted no time getting to QC starter Ben Kudrna, lighting the Royals' No. 3 prospect up for three homers over the first three innings, including the team leading 10th of the season for Felix Stevens and the firsts of the year for Brett Bateman and Jordan Nwogu.

Kudrna rebounded with a scoreless third but recorded just one out in the fourth. Chazz Martinez entered and allowed an inherited run to score, putting the Cubs ahead 7-0 and closing the book on a career-high seven earned runs allowed by the starter.

Martinez returned for the fifth and saw the Cubs pull away with a five-run frame, highlighted by a two-run single off the bat of Stevens, which the first baseman notched against Oscar Rayo. The Nicaraguan-born southpaw completed the inning, but not before a pair of inherited runs scored, the fourth and fifth charged to Martinez in just 1.0 inning of work.

In the sixth, South Bend posted three more runs for the 15-0 advantage and saw Ed Howard double in the tally off Rayo to complete a four-hit, three-RBI effort.

While their struggles on the mound continued, Quad Cities also had no answers for South Bend's arms. Starter Nick Dean tossed 5.0 scoreless innings and allowed just three base runners, while Tyler Santana and Jose Romero each posted a pair of shutout frames with seven strikeouts.

Jared Dickey was the only River Bandit to reach twice in the game and advanced to second in the seventh inning, only to be left stranded as Quad Cities went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

Dean's (2-0) win marked his second in as many High-A starts, while Kudrna (2-4) took the loss, allowing career highs in runs (7) and walks (5) and a season-high in hits (6).

Natanael Garabitos was the only Bandit to complete a scoreless night, recording the team's final four outs on the hill.

Quad Cities will look to even the six-game set tomorrow night and sends Steven Zobac (2-3, 3.92) to the mound opposite South Bend's Sam Armstrong (2-1, 1.83). First pitch at Modern Woodmen Park is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

