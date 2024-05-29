Squires' Four-Hit, Three-RBI Night Leads Bandits Over Cubs

May 29, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits won their series opener against the South Bend Cubs on Tuesday, defeating their western division foe 10-5 behind a season-best performance by Brett Squires at Modern Woodmen Park.

The first baseman became the second River Bandit to record a four-hit game in 2024 and drove in three RBIs, including a two-run homer off Cubs' starter Nick Hull to give Quad Cities a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

Squires' blast- his team-leading eighth of the season- was the first of two launched off Hull, who gave up a his second to Kale Emshoff in the fourth. The blast marked the 27th in the designated hitter's career, tying Lanny Little for the fourth-most in Quad Cities' franchise history.

After doubling in the fourth for his second hit, Squires put the Bandits up 5-0 in the fifth with an RBI single, which was more than enough support for QC starter Hunter Owen, who allowed just one unearned run in the top of the sixth over his summer's fourth quality start.

Already with a two-hit game to his credit, Carter Jensen picked up the first of two RBIs by driving in Carson Roccaforte with a single in the bottom of the sixth. The tally was one of three surrendered by Cubs' reliever Luis Devers over his 3.0-inning relief appearance.

While South Bend rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh against Cooper McKeehan, including an RBI double from Jordan Nwogu, A.J. Block helped his fellow southpaw out of a bases loaded, one-out jam and kept Quad Cities in front 7-4 by working a double play off the bat of Jefferson Rojas- the game tying run- to end the rally and stamp out a bases loaded threat.

The Bandits got the runs back anyways against Angel Gonzalez in the eighth, with Jack Pineda and Jensen bringing in a pair on RBI singles and Roccaforte scoring on a wild pitch.

An RBI knock from Brett Bateman snapped the Cubs' leadoff hitter's 0-for-4 in the top of the ninth, but it would be the only tally off Ben Sears, who picked up the final three outs in the ninth.

Earning his fifth win of the season, Owen (5-1) joins three other hurlers for the second most in the Midwest League, while Hull's (1-3) loss marks his second over his last two starts, with the right-hander allowing four runs over 4.0 frames.

Quad Cities sends Ben Kudrna (2-3, 2.53) to the mound for game two of its six-game set with South Bend tomorrow night. Nick Dean (1-0, 0.00) will start opposite the Royals' No. 3 prospect (MLB Pipeline). First pitch at Modern Woodmen Park is set for 6:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.