Whitecaps Limit Loons to One-Hit in 2-0 Win

May 29, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - The West Michigan Whitecaps (24-23) utilized five arms, all quieting the Great Lakes Loons (26-21) offense West Michigan earned a second straight shutout win, 2-0 on a 60-degree partly cloudy Wednesday afternoon at LMCU Ballpark.

Chris Campos threw four innings, striking out five batters, but was handed his first losing decision of 2024. Luke Gold doubled to begin the second followed by a Luis Santana swing that made it 2-0, a homer over the left field fence. Campos, from there, retired nine of the next 11.

The Loons' offense, unlike yesterday, didn't squelch opportunities they didn't have them. Against Jaden Hamm, only Luis Rodriguez reached on an eight-pitch walk. Hamm has a 0.96 ERA through 37.2 innings. Michael Bienlien took the next three. Jake Gelof singled against him, but Rodriguez would ground into a double play to end the threat in the fifth.

Over the final four innings, Nick Biddison, being hit by a pitch, was the only batter to reach in the sixth. Four of the final nine outs were strikeouts. Max Alba, Connor Holden, and Marco Jimenez each tossed a scoreless frame.

The Great Lakes bullpen was as dominant. Brandon Neeck struck out two, working around a hit-by-pitch. Livan Reinoso permitted a single and walk but came back, inducing a double play. Lucas Wepf, retired six in a row, two scoreless, and he struck out five. The right-hander achieved a season-high and matched a career-high.

Rounding Things Out

The on-base streaks for Noah Miller and Chris Newell both ended. Miller reached, in 22 straight games from May 3rd until today. The longest Loons streak and the third-longest in the league. Newell capped 20 games in a row, dating back to May 5th.

Up Next

The next game between Great Lakes and West Michigan is tomorrow Thursday, May 30th. The first pitch is at 6:35 pm.

