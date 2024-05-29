Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (5:05 DH at Beloit)

May 29, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Wednesday, May 29, 2024 l Games # 46-47 (DH)

ABC Supply Stadium l Beloit, Wisc. l 5:05 p.m. (EDT)

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (22-23) at Beloit Sky Carp (20-24)

RH Ryan Cardona (3-2, 4.71)/RH Javi Rivera (2-2, 6.21) vs. RH Jacob Miller (2-3, 3.60)/LH Emmett Olson (2-1, 3.71)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Beloit Sky Carp (affiliates of the Miami Marlins) in a make-up doubleheader. These are the first two games of a six-game series.

This is the third doubleheader of the year for the Dragons. They have split each of the first two, winning the second game on both dates.

Streaks : The Dragons are 9-4 over their last 13 games. Beloit is 3-13 over their last 16 games.

Last Game: Tuesday: Postponed, rain. Sunday: Dayton 15, Quad Cities 2.

Last Series (May 22-26 at Quad Cities) : Dayton went 4-2 in the series.

Dayton team stats in the series: .291 batting average (58 for 199); 6.0 runs/game (36 R, 6 G); 7 home runs; 7 stolen bases; 3.12 ERA (49 IP, 17 ER); 5 errors.

In the Standings : The Dragons are in fifth place, 4 1/2 games behind Lake County, the East Division leader.

Team Notes

The Dragons have won back-to-back six-game series for the first time since May 23-June 4, 2023 (at SB-5 of 6; vs. WM-4 of 6).

With a win in game one tonight, the Dragons would reach the .500 mark for the first time since they were 6-6 on April 18.

Over the last four games, Dragons pitchers have posted an ERA of 1.80, allowing seven runs in 35 innings, and only 18 hits with 49 strikeouts.

The Dragons established season highs in the series at Quad Cities for best team batting average in a series (.291) and lowest ERA (3.12).

The Dragons rank first in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,009).

Player Notes

Sal Stewart over his last 11 games is batting .389 (14 for 36) with two home runs, eight RBI, three doubles, and eight walks.

Hector Rodriguez had five games with at least two hits in the six-game set at Quad Cities. He went 12 for 26 (.462) with two doubles and two RBI.

Leo Balcazar went 7 for 11 (.636) in the series at Quad Cities, while Ethan O'Donnell went 7 for 14 (.500) with home run, triple, and 5 RBI.

On Sunday in the Dragons 15-2 win at Quad Cities, Cam Collier had four hits including a home run, and he became the first Dayton player to score four runs in a game since Brian Rey on August 3, 2022. Hector Rodriguez also had four hits. This was the first time two Dayton players had at least four hits in the same game since April 12, 2018 (Jeter Downs and Hendrik Clementina). Carlos Jorge, Victor Acosta, and Sal Stewart also added home runs. It was the first time the Dragons had four different players hit a home run in a game since September 9, 2022 at Lansing, when they had five players hit homers.

Dragons starting pitcher Jared Lyons in the month of May has allowed just three runs in 23 innings (1.17 ERA-best among qualifiers in Reds org.)

Dragons starting pitcher Javi Rivera has posted back-to-back scoreless outings covering 11 innings, with 19 strikeouts and only three hits.

Dragons reliever Andrew Moore has enjoyed three straight scoreless outings covering 7.1 innings (1-0, 1 Sv), allowing one hit with 13 strikeouts.

Dragons reliever Brock Bell has gone five straight games without allowing a run, tossing one inning in each game and posting two saves.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thursday, May 30 (7:35 pm): Dayton RH Johnathan Harmon (1-3, 6.19) at Beloit RH Karson Milbrandt (1-2, 2.84)

Friday, May 31 (7:35 pm): Dayton LH Bryce Hubbart (1-3, 6.91) at Beloit LH Thomas White (1-1, 3.18 w/Jupiter)

Saturday, June 1 (7:35 pm): Dayton RH Jose Franco (1-0, 3.64 w/Daytona) at Beloit RH Noble Meyer (2-2, 2.65 w/Jupiter)

Sunday, June 2 (2:05 pm): Dayton RH Jared Lyons (3-1, 2.82) at Beloit RH Ike Buxton (0-4, 4.94)

Dragons "On the Air": Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at daytondragons.com and wone.com; and on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

