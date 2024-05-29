Peterson Strikes out 13, Bests Kernels 6-4

Cedar Rapids, IA - Lake County starter Austin Peterson tied the Lake County franchise record with 13 strikeouts across seven innings Wednesday afternoon as the Captains hung on to beat the Kernels 6-4.

After scoring runs across the first three innings in the win last night, Lake County again got on the board first on Wednesday. Singles by three of the first four batters of the game loaded the bases for Jake Fox with one out in the top of the first, who put the Captians on the board with a two-run single to make it 2-0.

The Kernels countered with a run of their own in the bottom of the first. Jay Harry singled to lead off the inning, and after he stole second, he scored on a Rubel Cespedes RBI double to cut the Captains lead down to 2-1.

That was the score when Lake County grew its largest lead of the day in the third inning. With one out, a hit by pitch, walk and fielder's choice loaded the bases for Jose Devers, who made it 4-1 with a two-run single. With two runners still on base, Jorge Burgos upped the Captains lead to 5-1 with an RBI groundout.

After Lake County took a four-run lead, it was all Austin Peterson. The right-hander set a new career high and matched the Lake County franchise record with 13 strikeouts across seven innings. Peterson had a stretch of 16 straight Kernels retired during the game and finished the afternoon with a line of 7.0 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 13 K, 0 BB.

Cedar Rapids got its second run off of Peterson in the bottom of the sixth inning. With two outs in the frame Ricardo Olivar smashed a home run out to left field to make it a 5-2 game.

In the eighth, Dillon Tatum crushed his second home run of the season to draw the Kernels a run closer at 5-3. Later in the inning, singles by Harry and Olivar and a Cespedes walk loaded the bases for Agustin Ruiz, who made it a one-run game with an RBI groundout. With two outs in the inning and Cedar Rapids trailing 5-4, runners stood on second and third, but Magnus Ellerts got Rayne Doncon to pop out to end the inning.

That would be the closest the Kernels got. Lake County scored an insurance run in the top of the ninth and hung on to take game two of the series 6-4.

The loss is the second straight defeat at home and it drops Cedar Rapids to 28-18 on the season. Game three of the six-game series with Lake County is set for tomorrow at 6:35 with Christian MacLeod on the mound opposite Parker Messick.

