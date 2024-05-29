ERAs Night Comes to ABC Supply Stadium

May 29, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT - The Taylor Takeover has arrived!

E.R.A.s Night will be held on Saturday, June 8 at ABC Supply Stadium, and much like Taylor Swift's latest single, it's a guaranteed hit!

Only 100 seats remain for E.R.A.s night presented by Walnut Creek Apparel & Gifts. The big prize of the night? That's easy. The Sky Carp will be giving away two tickets to one of Taylor's final shows of the ERAs Tour, which will take place Sunday, November 3 at Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis.

To be eligible for the drawing, fans must be present at the stadium on June 8. The drawing will take place at the end of the seventh inning, and will be announced before the fantastic fireworks show that will take place immediately after the game.

During the game, there will be plenty of Taylor content as well! There will be a friendship bracelet making station on the concourse, a photo booth with an E.R.A.s backdrop and glitter tattoos, which are free to all fans!

Each inning will feature a different era of Taylor's career, while there will be Taylor trivia and plenty of music to satisfy all Swifties throughout the night.

Tickets for this one are going fast! Get yours now at skycarp.com!

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.