TinCaps Game Information: May 29 at Wisconsin (Brewers)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (21-25) @ Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (29-17)

Wednesday, May 29 | 1:10pm ET | Neuroscience Group Field | Grand Chute, WI

LHP Jagger Haynes (No. 18 Padres prospect) vs. LHP Tate Kuehner

Video: Bally Live app (FREE) & MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCaps.com

LAST GAME: The Timber Rattlers walked off the TinCaps, 4-3. A back-and-forth game saw Wisconsin take an early 2-0 lead, then Fort Wayne scored all of its runs in the fifth as Lucas Dunn was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Nerwilian Cedeño knocked a 2-run double. But the Rattlers equalized in the eighth and Gregory Barrios won it with two outs in the ninth.

BREW CREW: The TinCaps drove up from Fort Wayne Monday. They broke up the 355-mile drive with a stop at American Family Field to see the Brewers beat the Cubs. The experience was extra meaningful for outfielder Kai Murphy, whose dad (Pat) is Milwaukee's manager. It was also fitting that Robert Gasser, who pitched for the TinCaps in 2022 before being traded to the Brewers, threw 6+ scoreless innings... Milwaukee's roster this season has also included the following former TinCaps: Jake Bauers (2014); Owen Miller (2018); Colin Rea (2012-13); and Joe Ross (2012-13)... Speaking of local ties, right-handed reliever Cole Paplham (MLB.com's No. 17 Padres prospect) grew up in nearby Denmark.

HOT CAPS: The TinCaps have won 9 of their last 12 games... During a 7-game winning streak from May 15-22 (the team's longest since 2015), Fort Wayne hit .279 with an .839 OPS. The TinCaps scored 58 runs in that span (8+/G), the most in the Midwest League and 3rd among MiLB's 120 full-season teams. 'Caps pitchers posted a 2.95 ERA in that stretch... During the winning streak, the TinCaps left just 34 runners on base, 2nd fewest among the 120.

'CAPS IN THE COMMUNITY: On Friday, TinCaps players and staff volunteered with The Rescue Mission, a local non-profit organization that provides restorative care to those experiencing a homelessness crisis. One group served lunch and helped with other chores at the Life House building downtown, while others assisted at Charis House, a shelter for women and children, and yet another group offered aid at Treasure House, a thrift store.

RALLY CAPS: The TinCaps have overcome a deficit in 14 of their 21 wins.

CLOSE CALLS: The 'Caps have played 8 extra-inning games, 3rd most in MiLB behind only Beloit and Triple-A Columbus (9)... The TinCaps have played 16 one-run games (tied with Lansing for most in MWL) and 8 two-run games... Fort Wayne has 3 walk-off wins... Until May 18, the 'Caps hadn't won a game by more than 3 runs.

KEEPING IT IN THE YARD: Offensively, the TinCaps have hit 10 homers over their last 11 games. Meanwhile, Fort Wayne's pitchers have allowed the 2nd fewest homers per 9 innings in the MWL this season (0.7, just 30 in 46 games).

DEFENSE: Kai Murphy leads the MWL in outfield assists (5)... As a team, the TinCaps are 2nd in OA (11)... Their catchers are 2nd in the MWL in caught stealing % at 28% (the league average is 22%). Individually, Anthony Vilar and Ethan Salas rank 5th in CS (9)... As a team, the TinCaps rank 2nd in fielding % behind only the Rattlers.

ETHAN SALAS: 8-game hitting streak - tied for longest active in MWL - ended Tuesday. Was 11-for-29 (.379 avg) with 4 doubles, a homer, 8 RBIs, 9 runs, 5 walks, and only 4 strikeouts.

KAI MURPHY: 12 doubles, 3rd in MWL.

HOMER BUSH JR: 24 stolen bases, most in MWL.

DEVIN ORTIZ: 12-game on-base streak.

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: Parkview Field hosted sellout crowds May 17-19, including May 18's season-high turnout of 8,402. That was the largest for a May game in the franchise's history. It was also the largest crowd at Parkview Field for a non-July 4th date since 2018. The weekend marked the first time the TinCaps sold out 3 consecutive games since 2018, and was the highest attendance for a Friday-Sunday stretch since 2015... The TinCaps sold out 2 more games last week as well.

HOME RUN DERBY X: Coming to Parkview Field on Saturday, Aug. 10. Tickets on sale now.

